Twins-Tigers pregame: Pablo López vs. Tarik Skubal

DETROIT – The Twins and Tigers will have their top starters working tonight as they open a four-game series at Comerica Park (5:40 p.m., BSN Extra).

Righthander Pablo López (1-1, 2.84) will take the mound for the Twins against Tigers lefthander Tarik Skubal (1-0, 2.92).

Thursday afternoon's game was rained out, so the teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Twins (4-6) will use their all-righty hitting lineup against Skubal except Eddie Julien, who hit two home runs against the Dodgers on Wednesday, will be the No. 9 hitter.

Detroit is 7-5.

There is rain in Detroit today, but the teams seem optimistic the game will be played.

TWINS LINEUP

Manny Margot, RF

Carlos Correa, SS

Byron Buxton, CF

Ryan Jeffers, C

Jose Miranda, DH

Kyle Farmer, 3B

Austin Martin, LF

Carlos Santana, 1B

Edouard Julien, 2B

TIGERS LINEUP

Riley Greene, LF

Mark Canha, RF

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Kerry Carpenter, DH

Colt Keith, 2B

Gio Urshela, 3B

Parker Meadows, CF

Javier Baez, SS

Jake Rogers, C