Twins take on the Red Sox on home winning streak

Boston Red Sox (18-16, third in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (19-13, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Cooper Criswell (2-1, 1.65 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 11 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (1-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -171, Red Sox +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Boston Red Sox trying to continue a six-game home winning streak.

Minnesota has gone 8-6 at home and 19-13 overall. The Twins have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.80.

Boston has an 11-7 record on the road and an 18-16 record overall. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .245, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Jeffers has five home runs, eight walks and 21 RBI while hitting .296 for the Twins. Willi Castro is 20-for-42 with six doubles, two triples, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has six doubles, four triples and a home run for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 15-for-36 with four doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 10-0, .311 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .290 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Josh Staumont: 15-Day IL (calf), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Red Sox: Masataka Yoshida: 10-Day IL (thumb), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Brayan Bello: 15-Day IL (lat), Tyler Heineman: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Whitlock: 15-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (wrist), Isaiah Campbell: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Pivetta: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.