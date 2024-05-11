Twins bring 7-game road win streak into game against the Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins (23-15, second in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (17-21, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 1.74 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (2-3, 3.78 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -161, Twins +134; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to keep a seven-game road win streak going when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 8-8 in home games and 17-21 overall. The Blue Jays have a 13-6 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Minnesota is 23-15 overall and 12-7 on the road. The Twins have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .314.

Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has seven doubles and six home runs for the Blue Jays. Danny Jansen is 10-for-32 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Max Kepler has eight doubles, three home runs and 15 RBI for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 9-for-33 with five doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .237 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Twins: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Yimi Garcia: day-to-day (back), Yariel Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (spine), Bowden Francis: 15-Day IL (forearm), Chad Green: 15-Day IL (teres major)

Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.