Turkington second in BTCC opener at Donington Park

[Colin Turkington]

Northern Ireland's Colin Turkington finished second behind Toyota's Aidan Moffat in the final race of the opening round of the 2024 British Touring Car Championship at Donington Park.

Team BMW driver Turkington, who is a four-time champion, was 4th and 5th in the first two races at Donington, which were both won by Hyundai's Tom Ingram.

Reigning champion Ash Sutton and Jake Hill completed the podium in both races.

Northern Ireland's Andrew Watson, who joined Speedworks Toyota for his second BTCC season, had a 10th and two 12th-place finishes across the three races.

Chris Smiley had a difficult day on his return to the series with Restart Racing as he retired from the final race of the day after results of 15th and 14th.

“I’m really pleased with my race. It was so fast and furious at the start and it was a game of chess," said Turkington, 42.

“I could feel my car was strong in the right places. It’s been a solid day without being spectacular. I didn’t get any headlines but I opened by account nicely.”

2024 British Touring Car Championship standings (Round 1/10)

1. Tom Ingram (Hyundai) 58 points

2. Ash Sutton (Ford) 49

3. Jake Hill (BMW) 42

4. Colin Turkington (BMW) 41

5. Aidan Moffat (Toyota) 36

12. Andrew Watson (Toyota) 14

17. Chris Smiley (Seat) 3