Tuesday's Top Prep Performers: Camarillo boys win key league game over Oak Park

The Camarillo boys basketball team gathers during a timeout against Oak Park in a Coastal Canyon League game on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024. The Scorpions won 48-42.

Highlights from Tuesday in high school sports:

Ty Chisholm scored 18 points, Tyler Hook had 10 points, and Spencer Clausen and Evan Dela Paz each had six points to lead Camarillo (14-9, 2-2) to a 48-42 win over Oak Park in a key Coastal Canyon League game. Seshsha Henderson and Mateo Nicolas each had nine points for the Eagles (14-8, 2-2). Moorpark is atop the league at 3-1, followed by Simi Valley at 2-1, Oak Park and Camarillo at 2-2, and Royal at 0-3.

Troy McGovern scored 13 points, Nick Giarrusso finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Stevie Amar had 11 points and six rebounds, and Brett Johnson had 10 points and six rebounds as Oaks Christian (14-8, 4-0) defeated Calabasas 54-43 to remain alone in first place of the Marmonte League. Tidiane Sy scored a game-high 22 points and Bryce Dameworth added nine points for the Coyotes (14-7, 1-3).

Elias Chin had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Trent MacLean finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Noah Cotton scored 11 points, Jacob Burton had eight points, and Luke Koren added six points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Thousand Oaks (17-5, 3-1) to a 62-37 victory over Agoura in a Marmonte League game. Ethan Klopp scored eight points and DJ Jacob had seven points for the Chargers (8-13, 1-3).

Austin Maziasz finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, Danny Bao had 15 points and seven rebounds, Dante Deshautelle had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, Braylon Butout scored nine points, and Kayden Elsokary added seven points and six rebounds to lead Westlake (17-5, 3-1) to a 79-41 victory over Newbury Park in a Marmonte League game. Alex Depatie scored 11 points, Blake Jones had nine points, and Miles Montero and Trey Lucas each had seven points for the Panthers (12-10, 0-4).

Angel Avila hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, Nazir Ivey scored 17 points, and Rajai Moody added 10 points to lead Channel Islands (9-9, 5-2) to a 70-52 victory over Fillmore (3-15, 2-6) in a Citrus Coast League game.

Cayden Budlong had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Jeremy Kirchner had nine points and seven rebounds, and Matt Bustamante added seven points for Nordhoff (3-16, 2-6) in its 65-47 loss to Carpinteria (10-9, 5-1) in a Citrus Coast League game.

Dylan Goosen finished with 39 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead Malibu (3-8, 1-4) to a 47-44 victory over Hueneme (2-4, 4-16) in a Citrus Coast League game. Goosen is now nine points away from 1,000 in his career.