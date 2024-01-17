Tuesday's Top Prep Performers: Camarillo boys win key league game over Oak Park
Highlights from Tuesday in high school sports:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ty Chisholm scored 18 points, Tyler Hook had 10 points, and Spencer Clausen and Evan Dela Paz each had six points to lead Camarillo (14-9, 2-2) to a 48-42 win over Oak Park in a key Coastal Canyon League game. Seshsha Henderson and Mateo Nicolas each had nine points for the Eagles (14-8, 2-2). Moorpark is atop the league at 3-1, followed by Simi Valley at 2-1, Oak Park and Camarillo at 2-2, and Royal at 0-3.
Troy McGovern scored 13 points, Nick Giarrusso finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists, Stevie Amar had 11 points and six rebounds, and Brett Johnson had 10 points and six rebounds as Oaks Christian (14-8, 4-0) defeated Calabasas 54-43 to remain alone in first place of the Marmonte League. Tidiane Sy scored a game-high 22 points and Bryce Dameworth added nine points for the Coyotes (14-7, 1-3).
Elias Chin had 16 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Trent MacLean finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Noah Cotton scored 11 points, Jacob Burton had eight points, and Luke Koren added six points, six rebounds and four assists to lead Thousand Oaks (17-5, 3-1) to a 62-37 victory over Agoura in a Marmonte League game. Ethan Klopp scored eight points and DJ Jacob had seven points for the Chargers (8-13, 1-3).
Austin Maziasz finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds, Danny Bao had 15 points and seven rebounds, Dante Deshautelle had 10 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals, Braylon Butout scored nine points, and Kayden Elsokary added seven points and six rebounds to lead Westlake (17-5, 3-1) to a 79-41 victory over Newbury Park in a Marmonte League game. Alex Depatie scored 11 points, Blake Jones had nine points, and Miles Montero and Trey Lucas each had seven points for the Panthers (12-10, 0-4).
Angel Avila hit four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points, Nazir Ivey scored 17 points, and Rajai Moody added 10 points to lead Channel Islands (9-9, 5-2) to a 70-52 victory over Fillmore (3-15, 2-6) in a Citrus Coast League game.
Cayden Budlong had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals, Jeremy Kirchner had nine points and seven rebounds, and Matt Bustamante added seven points for Nordhoff (3-16, 2-6) in its 65-47 loss to Carpinteria (10-9, 5-1) in a Citrus Coast League game.
Dylan Goosen finished with 39 points, five rebounds and five steals to lead Malibu (3-8, 1-4) to a 47-44 victory over Hueneme (2-4, 4-16) in a Citrus Coast League game. Goosen is now nine points away from 1,000 in his career.
Tyler Pickett finished with 12 points, four rebounds and three assists, Carter Reid had 12 points and eight rebounds, and Caymen Wimmer had eight points and 11 rebounds to lead Hillcrest Christian (14-5, 3-0) to a 53-26 win over Glendale Adventist in an Omega League game.
More: Monday's Top Prep Performers from boys and girls basketball
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Karisma Lewis had 22 points, six rebounds and four steals, Skye Thomas had 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and two steals, and Mimi Moon finished with 12 assists and eight rebounds to lead Buena (14-5, 5-2) to a 69-43 victory over Dos Pueblos in a Channel League game.
More: Girls basketball: Ventura outlasts Oxnard to forge first-place tie in Channel League
Jillian McGillivray scored 17 points, Deanna Pham had 13 points, Amanda Wang had 10 points, and Ava Seeger added nine points to lead Thousand Oaks (9-12, 2-2) to a 65-23 victory over Agoura (1-19, 0-4) in a Marmonte League game.
More: Girls basketball: Westlake uses its speed to end Newbury Park's winning streak at 20 games
Emily Abramovitch scored 22 points and Jocelynn Townsend had 17 points to lead Calabasas (7-11, 2-2) to a 63-37 win over Oaks Christian in a Marmonte League game. Andrea Woodward scored 11 points, Sanjana Dharmakumar had nine points and Jae Bradley added eight points for the Lions (6-14, 1-3).
Aryanna Lopez finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two assists, Jalynn Rico had 12 points, six rebounds and two steals, Alyssa Garcia had nine points, three rebounds and a steal, Alyse Ramirez contributed nine points, six steals and five rebounds, and Madilyn Stonebraker had six points, 10 rebounds and three blocks as Santa Paula (14-8, 7-0) remained unbeaten in the Citrus Coast League with a 54-39 victory over Malibu.
BOYS SOCCER
Mariodavid Vega, Pabel Ayala and Ryan Escobedo scored goals, Rob Vargas finished with two assists, and Ryan Escobedo had an assist to lead Oxnard (11-5-1, 4-3-1) to a 5-0 victory over Santa Barbara in a Channel League match.
Nathan Riner had a goal and an assist, Marcos Hernandez scored a goal, and Joseph Ramirez had an assist to lead Ventura (9-3-2, 5-2-1) to a 2-0 win over Dos Pueblos in a Channel League match.
Brandon Fuchs scored a goal in the first half and Aiden Gonzalez scored a goal in the second half off an assist from Jason Maldonado for Rio Mesa (8-7-5, 1-5-2) and Nathan Lopez scored two goals off assists from Vincent Mueller and Ivan Ramos for Buena (6-7-4, 2-5-1) in the teams' 2-2 draw in a Channel League match.
Kevin Zendejas scored a goal for the fifth time in four league matches, Kenner Aguilar scored a goal, and Kenner Aguilar and Harrison Novak had assists to lead Agoura (7-3-2, 3-0-1) to a 2-1 victory over Thousand Oaks (7-7-2, 2-1-1) in a Marmonte League match.
Dragen Vrataric scored two goals and Bohdie Ing had a goal for Newbury Park (7-6-2, 2-0-2) and Ricky Esparza, Selim Ozliplebici and Noa Nakagawa scored goals for Westlake (7-4-2, 0-3-1) as the teams played to a 3-3 draw in a Marmonte League match.
Calabasas (6-1-2, 2-1-1) earned a 5-1 win over Oaks Christian (2-8-0, 0-4) in a Marmonte League match.
GIRLS SOCCER
Amalia Nolan scored two goals and had two assists, Kai Penn had a goal and an assist, Olivia Barajas scored a goal, Serena Paz had an assist, and Delaney Timmons made 11 saves in net to lead Buena (9-3-1, 7-0-1) to a 4-2 victory over Rio Mesa in a Channel League match. Ashley Herrera and Tanaya Moreno scored goals and Victoria Luna had an assist for the Spartans (6-5-4, 2-4-2).
Meztli Zambrano scored two goals, Sienna Pimentel and Jenny Salas had goals, and Karla Alatorre had an assist to lead Oxnard (8-3-1, 5-2-1) to a 4-1 victory over Santa Barbara in a Channel League match.
Kate Wright had a goal and an assist, Kaya Frasier scored a goal, and Lily Sheldon had an assist to lead Ventura (6-9-1, 3-4) to a 2-1 victory over Dos Pueblos in a Channel League match.
KK Chowana and Kalia Bell scored goals to lead Westlake (9-1-1, 3-1) to a 2-1 victory over Newbury Park in a Marmonte League match. Clara Caulfield scored a goal off an assist Sienna Meyer for the Panthers (6-4-1, 1-2-1).
Samantha Forde and Luchiana Shattuck scored goals and Maddie Linville had an assist to lead Thousand Oaks (8-1-1, 3-1) to a 2-1 victory over Agoura in a Marmonte League match. Zooey Staevski scored a goal off an assist from Livia Ivie for the Chargers (1-8-1, 0-3-1).
Avery Oder finished with two goals and an assist, Charlotte Ward netted two goals, and Scarlette Druian had an assist as Oaks Christian (9-2-2, 4-0) remained unbeaten in Marmonte League play with a 4-0 victory over Calabasas (8-5-3, 0-4).
Ryley Marruffo netted a hat trick, Hollis Lawson scored two goals, and Hallie Barlow, Gracie Garcia, Kam Solis, Lainey Lajoie and Ahznii Fenton all had goals to lead St. Bonaventure to a 10-0 victory over Santa Clara in a Tri-Valley League match.
Jillian Estrada scored the winning goal in overtime, Maggie Kearin netted two goals, Brianna Bergstrom had a goal, and Sadie Harbour played well in net to lead La Reina (6-4-1, 3-1) to a 4-3 overtime win over Beacon Hill in a Frontier League match.
GIRLS WATER POLO
Lindsey Ramirez had three goals, an assist and a steal and Elyssa Garcia added two goals and a steal to lead Santa Paula (11-5, 5-0) to a 9-8 victory over Carpinteria in a Citrus Coast League game.
This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Top Prep Performers: Camarillo boys win key league game over Oak Park