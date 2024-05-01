Advertisement

Tuesday's high school baseball and softball scores

Steve Galluzzo
·1 min read
City Section

Baseball 

Central City Value 18, Animo Bunche 13

Rise Kohyang 8, Camino Nuevo Dalzell Lance 5

Softball

Animo South LA 22, Animo Bunche 14

Middle College 12, Stella 0

Southern Section Playoffs

Baseball

Wild-Card Round

DIVISION 8

Academy for Academic Excellence 22, Crossroads Christian 4

Mountain View 7, Animo Leadership 6

Bolsa Grande 9, Rio Honda Prep 2

Yucca Valley 4, Lennox Academy 1

Edgewood 9, Webb 8

Santa Rosa Academy 5, Hawthorne 3

Santa Clarita Christian vs. Shalhevet (Wed., 2 p.m. at Darby Park)

Softball

Wild-Card Round 

DIVISION 3 

Sonora 2, Long Beach Poly 1

King 10, Dos Pueblos 0

Upland 7, Fountain Valley 6

DIVISION  5

Apple Valley 14, Kaiser 11

Ocean View 2, Santa Clara 1

Village Christian 10, Azusa 2

DIVISION  6

San Gorgonio 11, Nordhoff 0

Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 17, Downey Calvary Chapel 0

Flintridge Prep 16, Anza Hamilton 4

Lancaster 12, Chaffey 7

Rancho Verde 8, Mountain View 4

Rio Hondo Prep 5, Southlands Christian 3

Ontario Christian 7, Bell Gardens 2

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 5, El Monte 4

Pioneer 16, Westminster La Quinta 6

