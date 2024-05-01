Tuesday's high school baseball and softball scores
City Section
Baseball
Central City Value 18, Animo Bunche 13
Rise Kohyang 8, Camino Nuevo Dalzell Lance 5
Softball
Animo South LA 22, Animo Bunche 14
Middle College 12, Stella 0
Southern Section Playoffs
Baseball
Wild-Card Round
DIVISION 8
Academy for Academic Excellence 22, Crossroads Christian 4
Mountain View 7, Animo Leadership 6
Bolsa Grande 9, Rio Honda Prep 2
Yucca Valley 4, Lennox Academy 1
Edgewood 9, Webb 8
Santa Rosa Academy 5, Hawthorne 3
Santa Clarita Christian vs. Shalhevet (Wed., 2 p.m. at Darby Park)
Softball
Wild-Card Round
DIVISION 3
Sonora 2, Long Beach Poly 1
King 10, Dos Pueblos 0
Upland 7, Fountain Valley 6
DIVISION 5
Apple Valley 14, Kaiser 11
Ocean View 2, Santa Clara 1
Village Christian 10, Azusa 2
DIVISION 6
San Gorgonio 11, Nordhoff 0
Santa Ana Calvary Chapel 17, Downey Calvary Chapel 0
Flintridge Prep 16, Anza Hamilton 4
Lancaster 12, Chaffey 7
Rancho Verde 8, Mountain View 4
Rio Hondo Prep 5, Southlands Christian 3
Ontario Christian 7, Bell Gardens 2
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 5, El Monte 4
Pioneer 16, Westminster La Quinta 6
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.