Tuesday's gossip: Casemiro, Fernandes, Walters, Alexander-Arnold, Mbappe, Alonso

Saudi Pro League clubs are interested in signing Manchester United's Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 32, and 29-year-old Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Arsenal are set to lose promising defender Reuell Walters, 19, after the England U20s international rejected the offer of a fresh contract to pursue opportunities elsewhere. (Athletic - subscription required)

Real Madrid are still interested in signing versatile England international Trent Alexander-Arnold, 25, from Liverpool with the defender-come-midfielder's contract situation at Anfield up in the air. (Fabrizio Romano via Football365)

Reports of a major bust-up between France striker Kylian Mbappe, 25, and Paris St-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi before the Ligue 1 match with Toulouse have been dismissed by sources at the French champions. (Marca - in Spanish)

Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso hopes to manage all three of his former clubs Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich but is not certain in which order. (Abendzeitung - in German)

Bayern Munich's interest in Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner cooled after the Bundesliga club were told it would cost them £86m in compensation to prise him from Selhurst Park. (Bild - in German - subscription required)

Napoli have reopened talks with Antonio Conte about becoming their manager after the Italian lowered his wage demands, with AC Milan also keen to speak to the former Chelsea and Tottenham boss. (Il Mattino - in Italian - subscription required)

Sevilla and former Spain defender Sergio Ramos, 38, is in advanced talks with San Diego FC over a move to Major League Soccer (MLS). (Athletic - subscription required)

Former England, Arsenal and Chelsea left-back Ashley Cole, 43, is being targeted by several Championship clubs to take over as manager. (Mirror)

Chelsea are looking to sign a forward, left-back and central defender in the summer with the club's sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart set to be entrusted with their transfer business again. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Ex-Manchester United winger Nani, 37, is on the lookout for a new club after the Portuguese's contract at Turkish club Adana Demirspor was terminated. (Mirror)

A number of Manchester United players are unconvinced by Rasmus Hojlund's ability to find the net so have been reluctant to pass to the 21-year-old Denmark striker during matches. (Manchester Evening News)