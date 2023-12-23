Tucker DeVries, Drake men's basketball force overtime at buzzer, fall at UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A last-second, deep 3-pointer by Tucker DeVries forced overtime, but UAB escaped after the extra period 79-78 on Friday in the non-conference finale for Drake men's basketball.

"It was disappointing," Drake coach Darian DeVries said. “We got into attack mode more in the second half to compete hard and battle back. We put a lot into this game but just weren't able to come out on top. We will learn from it."

Drake is 11-2 entering the holiday break. UAB is 7-5.

Tucker DeVries caught the inbound pass up top and got the shooter's roll on a 28-foot jump shot that he released just before the buzzer sounded. The ball bounced from the front of the rim to the backboard and down to send the contest to overtime, knotted up at 72-72.

During the final minute of overtime, Atin Wright connected on a pair of free throws to bring the Bulldogs within a point.

Darnell Brodie ripped down a defensive rebound with 13 seconds to go as Drake moved the ball up the court to Wright, who got a look but could not knock in the go-ahead bucket.

Wright enjoyed his fifth 20-plus scoring game of the season with a game-high 20 points, including 12 in the second half.

Tucker DeVries, returning to the starting lineup after missing the previous game against Alcorn State (shoulder), added 19 points.

Brodie collected his eighth career double-double (first this season) with 12 points and a season-high 15 rebounds, while tying a career-high with five assists.

The Bulldogs will return to action when they resume Missouri Valley Conference play at home against Illinois State on Jan. 2 at 8 p.m. Drake is 2-0 in the league after victories over Valparaiso and Missouri State.

The Drake sports information department contributed this report.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Tucker DeVries hits 3 at buzzer, but Drake basketball loses in OT