Tua Tagovailoa studying judo in effort to fall better, avoid head injuries

Tua Tagovailoa is looking to martial arts in an effort to protect his brain.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback told "Up & Adams" on Friday at Super Bowl radio row that his offseason regimen will include weekly judo training to learn how to fall better.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa tells @UpAndAdamsShow that he has a plan to take judo this offseason to learn how to fall better. Things to help him avoid head issues next season. pic.twitter.com/15uCPaz2by — Will Manso (@WillManso) February 10, 2023

"We've got a plan set up," Tagovailoa said. "I'll be doing judo on Fridays just so that I can kind of figure out understanding my body and how to fall. ... Just trying to help myself."

Wait. Judo can help a quarterback protect himself from injuries?

Conor McGregor credits judo training with saving his life

A primary objective in judo is to slam or throw one's opponent to the mat. It's inevitable as a judoka that one will repeatedly and violently collide with the ground. Hence, it's imperative for judokas to learn how to minimize the risk of injury while falling. Falling techniques are an integral element of judo training.

In fact, UFC star Conor McGregor credited his judo training with saving his life in a recent bicycle collision.

"Got a bang of a car just now from behind," McGregor wrote on Instagram in January. ... "Thank you God, it wasn't my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life."

These falling techniques are presumably what Tagovailoa will focus on in his offseason training as he looks to protect his health moving forward. Tagovailoa sustained three documented head injuries during the 2022 season, which forced him to miss time and put his career and brain health at risk. One of those landed him in the hospital.

Story continues

All of the injuries involved the back of Tagovailoa's head bouncing off the turf — like this one in Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills:

There are a lot of questions that need to be answered about the Dolphins decision to allow Tua Tagovailoa to play tonight



The fact this was considered a “back injury” a week ago is still insane



Potentially life-altering factors on the line. Major step back for player safety pic.twitter.com/GODktj6uKS — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) September 30, 2022

Could judo training teach Tagovailoa in that instance to protect his head from hitting the ground? Tagovailoa and Dolphins trainers apparently concluded that it's worth a try.

Tagovailoa got to the point last season that people were worried his next head collision might be his last in the NFL. That fear will remain moving forward for the 24-year-old quarterback, who has a concerning concussion history just three seasons into his NFL career.

Tagovailoa told Yahoo Sports' Matt Harmon on Friday that he has accepted the risks of playing in the NFL and is comfortable taking them on.

"I've had all the information that I need to move forward with the decision that I made with me and my wife and my family," Tagovailoa said. "You're playing this sport understanding and knowing the precautions. These things can happen. It's football. It's a physical sport."