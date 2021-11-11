Troy Reeder wins NFL award for huge hit vs. Titans in Week 9

Troy Reeder hasn’t had the best season so far, but he’s shown flashes of potential in the Rams defense. He can certainly lay the wood on receivers coming over the middle, using every inch of his 6-foot-3, 245-pound frame to establish himself.

Against the Titans on Sunday night, Reeder dished out one of the biggest hits of the season so far and earned some recognition from the NFL for it. He won the Way to Play Award for Week 9, which recognizes a player each week for displaying proper technique on the field.

That’s what made Reeder’s massive shot to Chester Rogers so impressive because it was perfectly clean.

Here’s a look at the hit again.