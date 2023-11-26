Who will Troy football play in Sun Belt championship? Trojans' opponent clinches spot

Troy football will compete for its second-consecutive Sun Belt Championship next week. The Trojans clinched the West Division two weeks ago with its win over ULM but had to wait until Saturday to find out their opponent. Troy (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) will host East Division winner Appalachian State (8-4, 6-2) next weekend.

Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson looks for a receiver during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Coastal Carolina on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)

The Mountaineers needed some help to clinch their spot as they entered Saturday third in the East. However, after the NCAA denied division-leading James Madison's postseason waiver, App State defeated Georgia Southern, 55-27, and watched JMU defeat Coastal Carolina, 56-14, on Saturday afternoon to clinch the division on a tiebreaker.

Saturday's championship game kicks off at 3 p.m. on ESPN, with the Trojans earning the right to host for the second time in program history.

