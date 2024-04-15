Troy Fautanu 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Jets' potential target

With the Jets currently holding the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target: Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu.

By the Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-4

- Weight: 317 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: 5.01

- Vertical: 32.5 inches

- Bench: 29 reps

- Broad Jump: 9-foot-5

- 2023 Stats (15 games started): 993 offensive snaps, two sacks allowed, six penalties.

Prospect Overview

Bleacher Report: Overall, Fautanu is a twitched-up, explosive blocker with excellent length and a tone-setting demeanor who projects best inside at guard with tackle versatility in his back pocket. His tools and skill set should land him a starting job right away, and he has Pro Bowl potential within his first contract as he settles into a full-time role inside.

NFL.com: Ready-made brawler without an ounce of finesse in his game. Fautanu has starting experience at tackle and guard and is well-coached, but he will default to unruly hand-fighting when his technique gets away from him. He plays with average hand placement and can be beaten by length, but his tenacity and footwork keep him connected to base blocks. He’s capable of getting to reach blocks in zone and chaperoning running backs wide as a pulling guard on the next level. He’s a pop-and-reset pass puncher who uses active hands and feet to help with extended mirroring he’s forced into. Fautanu needs to prove he has the leverage and hand quickness to play inside, but all signs point toward him becoming a good future starter.

Why Troy Fautanu makes sense for the Jets

While most of the attention in terms of offensive linemen during the pre-draft process has been focused on Joe Alt and Olu Fashanu, Fautanu is emerging as one of a handful of prospects that could potentially be the next best option. His stock appears to be on the rise and some analysts have started discussing him as a potential top-10 pick.

That would make him a consideration for the Jets, who still need reinforcements on the line and have already brought Fautanu in for a pre-draft visit. Alternatively, if they ultimately trade down, he’s the kind of prospect who might still be available a few selections later.

The main things Fautanu brings to the table that set him apart from the rest of the top linemen prospects are his athleticism and positional flexibility. Some analysts believe he’s a better fit at guard than at tackle, despite mostly playing at left tackle in college. However, for a team like the Jets, who have replenished their starting unit but could still use some depth and an injection of youth and potential, Fautanu could be an ideal target.

If he could settle into a reserve role with the Jets in 2024, with the ability to start at multiple positions in the event of an injury, Fautanu could be ready to become a full-time starter in year two, when tackles Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses will both be out of contract. Alternatively, if his future is inside then he could perhaps compete with John Simpson for a starting role there next year. Simpson is a free agent after the 2025 season.

Fautanu is another solid prospect in an offensive line class which seems to be looking stronger by the day. Whether he’s actually worthy of being picked in the top 10 is debatable, but he could be a player who will fit nicely into the Jets’ longer-term plans if they end up with him.

NFL Comparison

Bleacher Report: Ali Marpet