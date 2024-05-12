Trio of Louisiana quarterbacks entering spotlight

The state of Louisiana is routinely considered one of the elite states in producing college and NFL worthy talent. The 2025 and 2026 classes, which have all the focus right now, are a pair of strong classes, with a number five-star and elite four-star prospects in each.

What has caught my attention though recently is the 2027 prospects that are emerging out of the Boot.

Louisiana is generally regarded for their skill talent and bodies in the trenches with occasionally some top names at quarterback. After seeing some of the young talent in the state, the class of 2027 could see a handful of elite quarterback prospects come out of Louisiana.

*****

CLASS OF 2024 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2025 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Team | Position | State

CLASS OF 2026 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | State

TRANSFER PORTAL: Latest news | Transfer search | Transfer tracker/player ranking (football) | Transfer team ranking (football) | Transfer tracker/player ranking (basketball) | Transfer team ranking (basketball) | Rivals Portal Twitter

*****

Houston is the most polished of the group, as well as the most recruited to this time. Houston holds 14 offers from Texas A&M, Arkansas, TCU, Texas Tech, SMU, Mississippi State, and Ole Miss, among others.

A relatively smaller frame at 6-foot, 192 pounds, but that will not limit his game in the slightest. He has a smooth delivery and is pinpoint accurate. Saw limited action in freshman season but is primed for big numbers and production as a sophomore.

Had a standout performance at the Elite 11 Regional in Austin earlier this offseason and was one of the top performers of the day at the Dallas Rivals camp, which earned him a gold ball. He is not yet ranked, but he looks to be one of the top prospects both in the state and country.

This past week I got my first look at Baton Rouge (La.) Dunham School quarterback Elijah Haven. A massive body taking snaps at 6-foot-5, 210-pounds and athletic. While there will need to be some refining of his mechanics and ball placement, the potential is through the roof. He already has offers from Florida, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Baylor, and Miami.

It will be intriguing to see how much more Haven grows. Already at 210-pounds finishing out his freshman year, could we see him rise to 220? 230? Or might we see him get to 6-foot-6? 6-foot-7? This will be something to monitor over time to get a projection of his future at the quarterback position.

Haven will be a popular name as he gets out to camps this summer and gets in front of college coaches. Expect to see the offers continue to roll in.

Malachi Zeigler is the newest name I have been introduced to. Coming out of Benton, Louisiana, in the Shreveport area, Ziegler may have the biggest arm of the group. I have not been able to see him in person yet, but on video, he can bomb it.

He does not yet hold any offers, but LSU, Mississippi State, Ole, Miss, Tulane, Memphis, La. Tech and ULM have all been in contact in one or another this offseason.

Zeigler measures in at 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, so he will be another that turns heads when he visits campuses.