Trinity re-sign Catalans winger Johnstone for 2025

Tom Johnstone has made 39 appearances for Catalans Dragons after joining from Wakefield Trinity in 2023 [Rex Features]

Wakefield Trinity have re-signed their former winger Tom Johnstone on a four-year deal from Super League side Catalans Dragons from next season onwards.

The 28-year-old England international made 115 Wakefield appearances before moving to Catalans for 2023.

He went on to appear in last season's Super League Grand Final and joins Les Dracs team-mate Mike McMeeken in moving back to Trinity.

"The club means a lot to me and I’ve been following everything over the past 12 months and since [owner] Matt [Ellis] took over the club," Johnstone told the club website.

"It’s incredibly exciting for everyone involved. I truly believe the club is building something special."

Johnstone has made 39 appearances for the French side since joining the club as they have shored up their position among the Super League elite.

Trinty, under the stewardship of former Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell, are currently two points clear at the top of the Championship having won all seven of their games this term.

“This is our second international player announcement coming hard on the heels of Mike McMeeken," Powell added.

"It shows a clear trajectory for the club in terms of player recruitment of high quality players at the top of their games.

"Tom is one of the best wingers in the game and we are delighted to bring him back to help drive us towards our collective goals."