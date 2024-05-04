Who is Trikari? Horse secures upset win in American Turf Stakes at Churchill Downs at 47/1 odds

Churchill Downs has seen its fair share of surprises over its last 150 runnings, but the one horse racing aficionado's saw on Saturday may have been a first.

Trikari defied the odds on Saturday in the American Turf Stakes race, as the 47/1 horse won Race 9 of the day leading into the 150th Kentucky Derby to take home the hubcap.

Led by jockey Umberto Rispoli, Trikari came up from behind in the final stretch to pass Formidable Man and Legend Of Time to not only pull out the win, but also shock the horse racing world.

WOW. 😳



Trikari a 47/1 horse WINS the American Turf. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/vatYoFxRMl — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 4, 2024

Here's what you need to know about Trikari:

Trikari was born in 2021 and is owned by Amerman Racing LLC. His trainer is H. Graham Motion and his jockey is Rispoli.

According to Trikari's profile page on Equibase, Saturday's win at Churchill Downs is his second first-place finish of the season and third in his career. He has a career-earnings of $541,890.

A $2 bet placed on Trikari to win the American Turf race returned $96.34 in winnings.

"I know he's a horse that likes to run forward. With Graham we had a nice plan," Rispoli told Horse Racing Nation after the win. "Last time I was outside the lead, the race came up nice. So today I take it, save some ground due to the fence and then once I take him out to the motor pole leading the rest and he runs home very fast for me. So congrats to Graham and the team."

Jockey aboard TRIKARI @umbyrispoli takes HRN through his trip to win the American Turf at odds of 47-1! pic.twitter.com/x2LHy20r2d — Horse Racing Nation (@HR_Nation) May 4, 2024

