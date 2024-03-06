Treylon Burks: I know there's been ups and downs, but I'm grateful for it

Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks' hope for a big jump in his second season went unrealized.

Burks was a first-round pick in 2022, but missed six games as a rookie and finished the year with 33 catches for 444 yards and a touchdown. His second season began with a knee injury and then featured a concussion, which led to him missing six games again and his production dropped to 16 catches for 221 yards when he was able to get on the field.

Neither year went how Burks would have drawn them up, but he said he's not letting it stop him from continuing to push for better things in the future.

"It's God's decision, and you can never go against His plan," Burks said, via the team's website. "I know it's been ups and downs to it. But I am grateful for it, blessed. Just be thankful, and work as hard as you can. And just come back healthy next year, and be ready to roll."

The Titans will have a new offense with Brian Callahan replacing Mike Vrabel as the team's head coach, so there will be a fresh start for Burks and everyone else. If the wideout can't take advantage of it, it will be hard to believe that a breakthrough is coming in Tennessee.