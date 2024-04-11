Trey McBride, DeeJay Dallas visited US troops in Poland

The Arizona Cardinals had a pair of players go across the world to participate in the NFL-USO tour in Poland from April 2-5 last week.

Tight end Trey McBride and newly signed running back DeeJay Dallas visited US service members in six military bases in Poland.

From the Cardinals’/NFL press release about McBride’s and Dallas’ trip.

During this year’s tour, Trey McBride and DeeJay Dallas interacted with service members to learn about their roles in the military and received mission briefs from senior leaders on their mission in Poland. They also observed military equipment demonstrations, participated in an Army combat fitness test, and joined in on a Madden gaming tournament with service members – all while conducting meet and greets and sharing meals with service members. The players also had a unique opportunity to meet with service members from the Arizona National Guard, who are ardent Arizona Cardinals fans.

These USO tours with NFL players is a longstanding tradition. Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald would join them.

It had to be a cool experience for both of them.

