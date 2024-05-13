Trey Lipscomb by the numbers against Red Sox at Fenway Park

Boston (21-19) completed a series win against Washington (19-20) on Sunday at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. The Red Sox won, 3-2, in the series finale.

Former Vol Trey Lipscomb appeared in all three contests for the Nationals. He went 1-for-7, totaling two RBIs, two walks and one stolen base.

Washington won the series opener on Friday, 5-1, while losing Saturday’s game No. 2, 4-2.

Lipscomb was selected by Washington in the third-round of the 2022 Major League Baseball draft (No. 84 overall).

He played at Tennessee from 2019-22 and appeared in 103 games, including 78 starts. Tennessee won the Southeastern Conference East division, the league regular-season and tournament championships in 2022.

