Trey Hendrickson speaks on Joe Burrow’s support during contract drama

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson heard the support from quarterback Joe Burrow recently and shared some thoughts on the matter.

Hendrickson already broke his silence about the strategically-timed trade request he sent the team over dissatisfaction over his pay and length of his current contract.

But he more recently comments on Burrow’s very public support for Hendrickson despite this.

“Well it means a lot whenever somebody that talented has your back,” Hendrickson said, per WLWT’s Fletcher Keel. “Obviously, he’s at the top of his game and I strive to be at the top of mine year in and year out. Very similar- like-minded, hardworking players- and my wife and I keep to ourselves.”

Given Hendrickson’s presence at voluntary workouts despite the apparent contract drama, the situation must not be as dire as that trade request submitted right in the chaos of the NFL draft seemed to suggest.

Either way, these comments are another example of the way Burrow supports his teammates having a big impact.

