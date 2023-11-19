Trevor Lawrence shines as Jaguars rout Titans 34-14

The Jaguars were on the wrong end of a blowout in Week 10, but they were able to flip the script in Week 11.

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Jaguars rolled over the Titans for a 34-14 win. The win moves the Jags to 7-3 on the year and it keeps them atop the AFC South heading into next week's road game in Houston.

The Jags will be hoping that this win is the start of a similar run to the one they went on in mid-November last year. After opening the season with a 3-7 mark, the Jags won six of their last seven games to win the division.

Lawrence hit Calvin Ridley with both of his touchdown passes and went 24-of-32 for 262 yards through the air before giving way to C.J. Beathard at the end of the fourth quarter. Ridley had seven catches for 103 yards and an 18-yard run in his most productive day in more than a month.

The Titans were on top of the AFC South before that Jaguars run last year, but they have now gone 3-14 in their last seven games. Next week offers a chance to get back on track with the Panthers coming to town next weekend, but there wasn't much on Sunday to suggest that they have a long winning streak in their future.

Sunday's effort featured a pair of highlights — a long touchdown pass to DeAndre Hopkins and a short scoring toss to defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons — but they also turned the ball over twice and picked up just 12 first downs over the course of the afternoon. Seven penalties helped keep several Jaguars drives alive and the overall sloppiness of the effort is unlikely to put a smile on head coach Mike Vrabel's face when he reviews the film of the afternoon.

Thanks to a big day from his franchise quarterback, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson will have the opposite view moving into Week 12.

