With Trevor Lawrence questionable, Jaguars sign QB Nathan Rourke to active roster

Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence's status for Sunday is uncertain enough that Jacksonville has added another quarterback to the active roster.

Nathan Rourke, a quarterback who had been on the Jaguars' practice squad, was signed to the active roster, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old Rourke's primary pro experience is with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. He left the CFL to sign with the Jaguars early this year, and he's been with them all year, but he hasn't played in a regular-season game.

Lawrence, who has started every game since he was drafted by the Jaguars in 2021, was injured in Monday night's loss to the Bengals. The Jaguars have described him as a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Browns.