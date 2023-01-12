Trevor Lawrence, Jamal Agnew limited in practice Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed four players as limited in practice Wednesday, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, ahead of Wild Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, the good news for Jacksonville is that kicker Riley Patterson, who sat out practice on Tuesday, was a full participant.

“That was more just him feeling a little sore, we kind of held him out,” Jaguars special teams coordinator Heath Farwell explained Wednesday. “Not a concern at all, not a concern, but he’s great and doing fine.”

Wednesday Injury Report

Lawrence has been limited or missing from most practices since suffering a toe sprain in early December.

For the Chargers, the concern remains centered around wide receiver Mike Williams, who missed another practice due to a back injury.

wednesday's chargers-jags injury report

The only other changes for the Jaguars from Tuesday was the addition of wide receiver Kendric Pryor, who didn’t appear on the first report of the week. Pryor has not appeared in a game this season.

