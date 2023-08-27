Trevor Lawrence on Calvin Ridley: That chemistry is becoming strong

Calvin Ridley has been a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars since November 2022, but the wide receiver couldn’t communicate with his new coaches and teammates until he was reinstated from suspension by the NFL in March.

Since then, Ridley and his new quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, have been working hard to get on the same page. That time on the practice field looks to be paying off. During a preseason game against the Miami Dolphins, Lawrence threw to Ridley on three of his 10 passes, connecting with him all three times for 50 yards.

Don’t care if it’s a catch or not… we’re tweeting it anyways.@CalvinRidley1 | #MIAvsJAX on CBS pic.twitter.com/gVTK2lxIuC — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) August 26, 2023

“I love the relationship me and Calvin have,” Lawrence told reporters after the game. “I think that chemistry is becoming really strong, and he’s doing a great job. He’s worked super hard. Those of you guys that have watched practice, the guy works really, really hard, and he deserves it.

“So I’m happy for him, happy that things are going well, and I’m just excited, excited to have him out there, excited to have Zay [Jones], Christian [Kirk], Evan [Engram], Travis [Etienne Jr.]. You can just go on and on and on, but he’s doing a great job.”

Ridley racked up 3,342 receiving yards and 28 touchdowns in 49 games over four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Earlier this year, the receiver wrote in an essay on The Players’ Tribune that he’s “giving Jacksonville 1,400 yards a season, period.”

The Jaguars’ single-season record for receiving yards is 1,636 set by Jimmy Smith in 1999. Allen Robinson is the only other Jaguars receiver to reach 1,400 yards in a season when he finished with that exact total in 2015.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire