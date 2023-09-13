Trent Williams: Steelers' offense kept going three-and-out, 49ers' offense needed a break

The Steelers' offense didn't get a single first down on its first five possessions against the 49ers on Sunday. The 49ers' first five possessions lasted seven, six, seven, nine and 11 plays. That was great for the 49ers as they jumped out to a 20-0 lead, but not great for 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams.

The 320-pound Williams told the San Francisco Chronicle after the game that he was getting so exhausted from the 49ers' offense having such long drives and the 49ers' defense getting off the field so quickly that he was actually kind of hoping the Steelers' offense might finally do something.

“At one point,” Williams said, “you just kind of wanted [the Steelers] to get a first down. There were all those three-and-outs and we kind of needed a break.”

The 49ers looked outstanding in Week One, and if their biggest problem is their defense forcing so many three-and-outs that their offense is getting tired, that's a great problem to have.