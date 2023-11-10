Trent Williams returns to practice on limited basis

49ers left tackle Trent Williams returned to practice Thursday, his first participation since injuring his ankle Oct. 15 against the Browns. He got in limited work.

Coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Wednesday that Williams' injury was worse than a low-ankle sprain. It was not, however, as bad as a high-ankle sprain.

So, the team has hope Williams will return this week.

"Trent, it's been longer than we anticipated," Shanahan said Thursday on KNBR, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "It's just the ankle's been a little bit more than we thought at first. He's out there battling. He was able to get through some of practice today, which was his first time, really being limited in that way.

"Hopefully, he'll have a good day tomorrow and be able to be out there Sunday, but really not sure yet."

The 49ers added linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (ankle) and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (knee) to the practice report. Both were limited.

Receiver Ray-Ray McCloud (illness) returned to full participation after missing Wednesday.

Offensive guard Aaron Banks (toe) again was out of practice, and defensive end Drake Jackson (knee) remained limited.