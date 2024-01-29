Trent McDuffie: L'Jarius Sneed said he was going to get Zay Flowers back

Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed claimed not to be paying attention to what Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers did after a 54-yard catch late in the third quarter, but teammate Trent McDuffie didn't seem to be buying it after the game.

Flowers' catch moved the Ravens to the 10-yard-line, but he cost them 15 yards when he got a taunting penalty for standing over Sneed at the end of the play. Sneed pleaded ignorance after the game, but he certainly got a fair share of revenge a few plays later.

Flowers caught another pass from Lamar Jackson on the first play of the fourth quarter and leapt for a touchdown, but Sneed separated him from the ball and McDuffie recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback.

“That was a helluva play by L.J.,” McDuffie said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “I know he was upset a couple of players earlier giving up the long ball. He said, ‘I’m going to get you back.’ And he did. And we on the ball so fast.”

The Chiefs defense would have another takeaway in the end zone later in the fourth quarter and the unit's ability to bend without breaking is one of the reasons they're back in the Super Bowl.