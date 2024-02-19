Trent Brown's contract with Patriots voids today

Patriots offensive tackle Trent Brown takes a step closer to free agency today.

Brown's contract voids at the close of the league's business day today. It is possible the Patriots could sign him to a contract extension before then, but that's extraordinarily unlikely after a season in which both Brown and the team seemed unhappy with each other.

“It’s been a rough year,” Brown told NESN.com after the season. “This has been a year like no other that I’ve had in my NFL career as far as the amount of anonymous sources that have come forward to spew complete lies about my character. It’s been tough to even go in the building every day knowing that there’s somebody that I probably look at every day, or smiles in my face every day, that is running a smear campaign.”

Brown, who will turn 31 in April, could be an attractive free agent for some team in need of bolstering the offensive tackle position. At the end of today he'll know officially that he can test the free agent market next month.