Trent Brown takes playful jab at Bill Belichick after Day 1 of training camp

Trent Brown takes playful jab at Belichick over Mac Jones comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots officially began training camp Wednesday at Gillette Stadium. After practice, Patriots left tackle Trent Brown spoke with the media on a wide range of topics while also taking a playful shot at head coach Bill Belichick.

After saying that the left tackle position "feels like home," Brown explained what it's like working with Matt Patricia, whose official title is Senior Football Advisor/Offensive Line.

"I think it's a cool thing getting to see it from another perspective. He was on the defensive side of the ball for so long," Brown said about Patricia.

According to Brown, there have been some noticeable differences on the Patriots offense as a whole since offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left the team this offseason.

"It's definitely simplified. It'll allow the play-makers to play faster."

Brown also added to Bill Belichick's praise of quarterback Mac Jones.

"He's definitely more commanding than he was last year. He's not timid at all. I'm excited to see his progress," Brown answered when asked about Jones.

"I think he feels more comfortable. He understand that this is his team and he commands the locker room in such a manner."

Perry: DeVante Parker flashes real chemistry with Mac Jones on Day 1

While Brown agrees with Belichick's assessment of Jones, he also poked fun at Belichick about his previous comments on Jones.

"Maybe he's getting soft in his old age," Brown joked.

Brown also had positive things to say about rookie offensive guard Cole Strange, who was selected by the Patriots in the first round (29th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

"He's a great young fella. Very athletic. Willing to learn. Willing to do the extra work, put that work in. It's going to be fun working with him."

Brown is confident in the Patriots offense. Hopefully, that improved offense will lead to a better season for the Patriots after AFC Wild Card exit in 2021.