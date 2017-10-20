Trending Topics: The devils in the details of New Jersey's hot start

In what was supposed to be another rebuilding year, it seems that, instead, the New Jersey Devils are positioning themselves for a lot of success.

They lost just once in their first six contests — and that to a very good Washington Capitals team — and have wins over the otherwise untouchable Maple Leafs and Lightning. They outscored their opponents by nine goals in those six games. And generally speaking, where everything seemed to go exactly wrong last season, things seem to be going exactly right now.

The offense is clicking, as nine players have at least four points through the first six games. No skater whose played at least two games is without a point. And at the back, both Cory Schneider and Keith Kinkaid seem to have the goaltending back to where it used to be: Reliably excellent.

But as you can probably guess whenever a team widely considered to be bad before the season rampages out of the gates, this isn’t success that’s built to last.

First and foremost, let’s just point out the obvious: They’re shooting 14 percent as a team in all situations, with a .920 save percentage. With Schneider, we can reasonably assume (for now) last year’s horrific save percentage was a fluke, and that .920 is about where he should be; his career average is in that range, so let’s just give him the benefit of the doubt and say we’re headed for another season of that. (We’ll get to goaltending a little more in-depth in a minute, though.)

But the 14 percent number isn’t going to last, and we all know that. Like the Blue Jackets last year, all the goals they’re scoring is leading to a lot of people wondering “What are the Devils doing differently this time around?” If they keep it up for at least a little while longer, a lot of people will really dig into their systems and everything else looking for an explanation, when the explanation is probably going to end up being “Sometimes you just shoot 14 percent for 15 games.”