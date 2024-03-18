Tre'Davious White to visit Raiders, Rams

Free-agent cornerback Tre'Davious White, who has spent all seven seasons of his NFL career with the Bills, will commence his search for a new team this week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that White has visits scheduled with the Raiders and Rams. Other teams, per the report, also are showing interest.

A first-round pick in 2017, White was a two-timer Pro Bowler and an All-Pro in 2019. A torn ACL ended his 2021 season on Thanksgiving against the Saints. He played six games in 2022. In Week 4 of the 2023 season, he suffered a torn Achilles tendon.

The Bills released him on March 13.

White, 29, has appeared in 82 career regular-season games, with 82 starts. He has 18 interceptions and five forced fumbles.

At this stage of free agency, his best bet could be a one-year deal that will give him a chance to re-establish himself and hit free agency in 2025.