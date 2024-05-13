Tre Morgan gets called up to High-A with Tampa Bay Rays organization

Former LSU first baseman Tre Morgan has received a call-up from the Charleston RiverDogs to the Bowling Green Hot Rods.

Morgan was selected with the 88th pick in the third round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays. In 2023, he spent his time with the Rookie League team and with Charleston where he had a .396 batting average in only 14 games.

This season, he started with Charleston and he has had a great year so far. In 26 games he has a .320 batting average with two doubles, one triple, two homers, and 11 RBI. Those numbers have caught the attention of the higher-ups in the Tampa Bay Rays organization and he has been rewarded by sending him up to Bowling Green to play for the Hot Rods.

Charleston is the lower-A affiliate of Tampa Bay and Bowling Green is the High-A affiliate. He is one step closer to the big leagues. His next step would be the Double-A Montgomery Biscuits.

The Tampa Bay Rays are promoting Tre Morgan to the Bowling Green Hot Rods (A+). pic.twitter.com/3aLQFOJSM4 — Milb Central (@milb_central) May 13, 2024

