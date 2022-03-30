Travon Walker NFL Draft Prospect Profile
Yahoo Sports’ lead draft analyst Eric Edholm shares his evaluation of the Georgia edge rusher.
Yahoo Sports’ lead draft analyst Eric Edholm shares his evaluation of the Georgia edge rusher.
Yahoo Sports’ lead draft analyst Eric Edholm shares his evaluation of the Michigan edge rusher.
Travon Walker has gained serious momentum as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.
Jaguars center Tyler Shatley now sits in the driver seat for the starting job after Brandon Linder announced his retirement on Monday.
Jimmy G may be staying in San Francisco longer than everyone planned.
"I don't know why we'd expect [Russia] to do anything different if they're not achieving their objectives. This is terrifying," said David Johnson.
Colts owner Jim Irsay didn't seem thrilled with the Carson Wentz era in Indy. By Reuben Frank
The trade, which never materialized, would likely have forced the Colts to include at least two first-round picks, owner Jim Irsay said.
The 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo situation likely won't be resolved any time soon.
The Patriots haven't won a playoff game since 2018, and Robert Kraft wants to see New England take a serious step forward soon.
Sean McVay sounds ready for Tom Brady to *actually* retire, which is probably how most coaches feel.
Did the Steelers score in this new mock draft?
Pete Carroll says he has recently talked with Colin Kaepernick about an NFL return to Seattle, but talks have stalled.
The Detroit Lions could try and sign 2019 draft picks T.J. Hockenson and Amani Oruwariye to contract extensions this summer
Solomon Thomas hasn't lived up to his top-three draft pick status, but he can still bring value to the Jets after signing Monday.
Regardless of whether the Packers should or shouldn’t have kept receiver Davante Adams, they blew it by not re-signing Marquez Valdes-Scantling before the departure of Adams gave MVS more leverage. Then, the Chiefs traded receiver Tyreek Hill — and Valdes-Scantling found himself in even greater demand. He recently signed with the Chiefs. Here’s a look [more]
Former Northwestern star and current NFL cornerback Greg Newsome II calls Michigan State wide receiver the 'best in college football'
That's why no Denver player should be happier about the Wilson deal than Jeudy.
Yes, the NFL’s 32 teams represent unique and distinct businesses. But they’re all bound together by Big Shield, and there’s a certain way of doing business under the broader NFL umbrella. With the owners of all teams in sunny Palm Beach for the first in-person annual meetings since 2019, the owners of the Cleveland Browns [more]
Jerry Jones is disappointed the Cowboys weren’t able to keep defensive end Randy Gregory in free agency. But he has no regrets about what the team did for Gregory in supporting him through four suspensions.
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores accused team owner Stephen Ross of offering $100,000 for each loss in 2019 to boost the franchise's draft position.