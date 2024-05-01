Travis Kelce Reacts to Multi-Million Figure of New Contract

Originally appeared on E! Online

Lots of new money for this guy.

Just days after revealing his future with the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce confirmed his new $34.25 million contract, making him the highest paid tight end in the NFL. And he expressed heaps of gratitude for all of the faculty who helped him achieve the major pay bump.

"I'm so thankful to this organization for getting it done and making me feel appreciated and compensated in the right way, and on top of that I got to move the needle for the tight end room," Travis explained on the May 1 episode of the New Heights podcast. "I've loved every single second of it, and I'm going to love the next two years playing here in Kansas City. We'll see what happens after that but I am so excited and I can't thank Kansas City enough."

Travis—who holds the record for most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history—went on to thank his agents, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, Chiefs president Mark Donovan, and his coach Andy Reid, adding, "I love you big guy."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Romance Rewind

The 34-year-old also reserved a warm message of thanks for Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and his family. "The Hunt family has been absolutely unbelievable to not only myself in this Kansas City community," Travis continued. "They've just been so generous since I've been here and making it feel like home—for the past 12 years, I've been able to make this place exactly that."

And the Super Bowl LVIII champion gave a special shoutout to his brother Jason Kelce, who was the highest paid center in the league before his recent retirement, saying, "This is just me following in your footsteps again."

Of course, the guy on the Chiefs also expressed his own dedication to his team and the game.

"I'm not a guy that sits out," Travis explained. "I'm not a guy that holds out. I'm a guy that loves coming into the building and the Chiefs know that. So for them to first of all want to get this done for me knowing how much blood, sweat and tears I put into this thing, I'm extremely grateful and I'm extremely thankful for everyone involved."

On top of his skill, it's also worth noting that his relationship with Taylor Swift has brought a lot more attention to the NFL overall.

After Taylor's first appearance at Arrowhead Stadium for their match against the Chicago Bears in September, ratings for the NFL season began to skyrocket, plus, Travis' jersey sales increased by 400 percent, according to the Associated Press.

And when Travis' headed to the Super Bowl this February, the telecast scored 123.4 million viewers, making it the most watched telecast in history as the Chiefs scored their second consecutive title.

Travis continues to prove that karma is indeed, the guy on the Chiefs. Read on to see how he's not fighting the alchemy when it comes to his NFL career or relationship.

