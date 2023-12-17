Travis Kelce is the new king of commercials during NFL games

If you think you've seen a lot of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in commercials during NFL games this season, you have.

According to Katie Deighton of the Wall Street Journal, via Sports Business Daily, Kelce has appeared in commercials 375 times during NFL games, through December 11.

Kelce beat teammate Patrick Mahomes by 34 total airings. Coming in third at 247 was Kevin Miles, a/k/a Jake from State Farm. Fourth was 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, with 194.

Although Kelce's spots were filmed before he started dating Taylor Swift, some sponsors changed their media plans to showcase Kelce more often after the relationship became public.