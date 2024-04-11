Trash Pandas double header announced for Saturday

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — The Rocket City Trash Pandas will play a doubleheader Saturday as a makeup for Tuesday’s game that was rained out.

According to a release from the organization, the first pitch of the first of two games against the Birmingham Barons will be set for 4:05 p.m. with the second game scheduled for 45 minutes after the end of the first game. Both games will be seven innings.

The Trash Pandas said that tickets for the April 13 game will be valid for both games.

All fans that had April 9 tickets can exchange those in person at the box office for any remaining 2024 home game based on availability. Tickets will not automatically roll over for Saturday’s games, according to the release.

The Trash Pandas are back in action tonight against the Birmingham Barons, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

