Transfer trauma: Should Deion Sanders and Colorado be concerned about mass exodus? | College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and Pat Forde discuss the latest max exodus of top players leaving Colorado in the transfer portal and if Deion Sanders tactics can work long term in college football.

Video Transcript

ROSS DELLENGER: Deion is going to do-- everything he does is probably different-- and maybe purposely different-- than any other coach. And I think he approaches it uniquely. And you know, I think this is just another example of how he is fairly transparent and open in a way that we haven't seen, which is a good change for all of us to see that.

But at the same time, you know, I think that a lot of folks in the industry have a different feeling about the way that Deion has handled things, including one person, who I remember when Deion did-- when he, right in the middle, obviously, of all this litigation, right, the college athletics that's in the middle of all this lawsuits and this litigation for athletes' rights and compensation. I remember when Deion gave his Louis speech to the team. And it was filmed that went out everywhere, I remember getting a call and the person said, this is not going to help us in court.

PAT FORDE: Like he cares.

ROSS DELLENGER: Deion does not give a flying you know what.

DAN WETZEL: There's two ways to look at, is this going to work? Who knows. Probably not because it probably doesn't ever work at Colorado.

Would I like to see a little more hybrid of like Deion really using his star power and going and getting more five stars, that I think he would win more in the portal and get better players out of the portal? I did. So I think with Deion you can look at it and say, look, this isn't going to-- he's not building anything for the long term. Is he going to be there when his kids are gone, all this stuff?

You can also look at it and say, this team had one win and has been terrible for 20 years. And if they get six wins this year, it is a really good job of the build. And they had record applications this year at Colorado. They sold out they had the-- I think they said their African-American applicants were up 50% to Colorado.

You know, so things for the school, this is working great, whether Deion-- now everyone else is like, when's Deion going to win 10 games? That's because Deion saying we should win 10 games. But in reality-- so, you know, I feel like there's too much hype with Deion, and then there's too much criticism on Deion. Like I don't know what-- who knows. He's just doing his thing.

PAT FORDE: It was pretty eye opening when Shilo Sanders is putting on Instagram defensive transfers DM me. Offensive transfers DM Shedeur. This is not last chance [INAUDIBLE]. It's like, wait a minute, who's the recruiting coordinator there, and who isn't? Like Deion's kids are taking over.

DAN WETZEL: Family businesses.

PAT FORDE: Yeah, that's heartwarming, but what's the recruiting coordinator doing to earn his money? And what's Deion doing recruiting wise? Is he actually doing anything? He certainly isn't going on the road recruiting.

ROSS DELLENGER: He's not going on the road, but, hey, Shedeur, shoot out some tweets and got to get us some players. It's bizarre, man. I mean, wow.

PAT FORDE: It is crazy.