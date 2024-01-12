Transfer QB from Texas Southern University commits to Alabama State football

MONTGOMERY − Alabama State football has added a major commitment to the 2024 class.

The Hornets have signed Texas Southern University transfer quarterback Andrew Body, who announced his commitment plans Friday afternoon on X, formerly known as Twitter. Body is a standout 2020 recruit out of Corpus Christi, Texas. Ranks third all-time in Texas high school football passing history with 13,000 yards. He spent three seasons at Texas Southern, redshirting his final year with a shoulder injury in the 2023 season.

Body is listed as a 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, dual-threat prospect, who finished with 4,103 passing yards while at Texas Southern. His 27 passing touchdowns to 13 interceptions put him at a 132.54 passer efficiency. On the ground, he rushed 236 times for 1,287 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2021, Body enjoyed a breakout year within SWAC conference finishing the season as the Texas Southern single-season record holder in total offense with 265.9 yards per game. He finished fourth-all time in single-season passing at Texas Southern with 2,017 passing yards.

His final game with Texas Southern came in an overtime loss to Prairie View A&M. Body completed 18 of 38 passes for 286 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions in the 37-34 loss to the Panthers.

With two years of eligibility left, Body will be joining a Hornets team coming off their best season since 2013. Adding him to an offense with returning players like Tyree Saunders and Jaylen Sulton, Hornets fans can be excited for what’s to come this upcoming season.

