Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season.

Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined on loan from Schalke. Manchester United spent big to bring in Amad for £18m from Atalanta, while West Ham secured arguably the signing of the window by loaning Jesse Lingard from the Red Devils, leading to nine goals in 16 appearances.

This year’s mid-season window will likely see Chelsea explore possibilities at left-back and left wing-back after Ben Chilwell’s season-ending knee surgery, with Everton’s out-of-favour Lucas Digne an option. The African Cup of Nations could also impact teams, with Liverpool expected to lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, while still keeping pace with Manchester City in the title race.

Newcastle will have their first opportunity to splash the cash under their new Saudi owners, with relegation a distinct possibility, we can expect the Magpies to be aggressive in their pursuit of fresh talent. While Antonio Conte will expect Tottenham to back him in his bid to inspire them to a top four finish.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around Europe:

Thursday’s transfer news and rumours

Liverpool shortlist Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka

Chelsea switch left-back targets after Ben Chilwell injury

Arsenal told Bruno Guimaraes price tag

Man City opt to wait on striker with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane targets

Dean Henderson told he won’t be allowed to leave Manchester United

Transfer news live: Arsenal eye Tariq Lamptey

Story continues

16:43 , Ben Burrows

Mikel Arteta could look to Brighton's Tariq Lamptey as he continues to reshape Arsenal's squad.

The 21-year-old former Chelsea right-back has impressed since leaving Stamford Bridge for the south coast and has apparently now caught the eye of Arteta.

The Gunners signed Takehiro Tomiyasu in that position in the summer but could be keen on more depth with Lamptey perhaps seen as a more attack-minded option.

Arsenal signed England international Ben White from Brighton in the summer.

Transfer news live: West Ham and Newcastle eye James Tarkowski

16:30 , Ben Burrows

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is a man in demand.

The English centre-back has only six months left on his contract at Turf Moor and could move on in January, should the Clarets receive an appropriate offer.

The Sun claim both West Ham and Newcastle are prepared to battle it out for the 29-year-old’s signature.

Transfer news live: Chelsea consider defensive trio

16:17 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea's defensive injury crisis could spark them into action in the transfer market in January.

The Express claim Wolfsburg's Maxence Lacroix and Fenerbahce's Attila Szalai are both being considered with a host of first-team regulars currently sidelined.

Jules Kounde was close to a move from Sevilla in the summer and is another option should Thomas Tuchel opt to strengthen.

Transfer news live: Bernardo Silva happy at Man City

16:04 , Ben Burrows

Bernardo Silva is in no rush to leave Manchester City.

The Portuguese international was keen to leave the Premier League champions in the summer with Barcelona one of a number of clubs said to be interested.

But having regained his place in the side with a sparkling run of form he says he’s very happy where he is.

“I think that at the moment the English teams are the strongest in the world,” he said. “Therefore it is always good to be where the best football is played.”

(PA Wire)

Transfer news live: Tottenham keen to keep Hugo Lloris

15:52 , Ben Burrows

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is confident Hugo Lloris will stay at the club.

The France goalkeeper is out of contract at the end of the season and can talk to foreign clubs on Saturday about a free transfer.

Spurs are yet to agree a new deal with Lloris, but Conte hopes it will happen.

"Hugo is a Tottenham player, he's the captain. For sure he will talk with the club to try to find a solution," he said. "I think Hugo wants to stay in his club, he loves the club, he stays well in Tottenham."

The 35-year-old has been linked with a return to former club Nice.

Transfer news live: Arsenal ‘not enough’ for Dusan Vlahovic.

15:40 , Ben Burrows

Arsenal are “not enough” for in-demand Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

That’s according to his agents anyway.

Leading Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio claims the forward representatives are looking for a bigger move should their client leave the Serie A club in the near future.

“Arsenal, for example, his agents do not want to speak to them,” he said. “They think Arsenal is not enough for him and his career.”

Transfer news live: Barcelona keen on Alvaro Morata loan

15:27 , Ben Burrows

Barcelona are looking to do a deal to bring Alvaro Morata in on loan.

New boss Xavi has already signed Ferran Torres from Manchester City in this window but is also keen for an out and out number nine and believes Morata can fill that role.

Goal report that Barca have sounded out Juventus about taking over his loan from Atletico Madrid with Memphis Depay, who only joined from Lyon in the summer, a possible makeweight to go the other way.

Transfer news live: Chelsea ponder left-back options

15:17 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea could also look to solve their left-back problem internally.

With England international Ben Chilwell likely out for the year, Marcos Alonso is the only fit player in that position available to Thomas Tuchel.

Goal report that the Blues could look to recall Italian international Emerson Palmieri from his loan at Lyon or youngster Ian Maatsen from Coventry City.

(Getty)

Transfer news live: Newcastle step up Sven Botman negotiations

15:10 , Ben Burrows

Newcastle have stepped up negotiations for Lille defender Sven Botman.

The Dutchman is one of Eddie Howe's No 1 targets in this window as he looks to add talent and drag the Magpies away from trouble.

The Daily Mail report Botman is one of four defenders on Newcastle's shopping list with Lille holding out for £30m.

AC Milan are also said to be interested.

Transfer news live: Man Utd chase Mauro Icardi

14:55 , Ben Burrows

Manchester United could be in the market for a new striker in the January sales.

The future of Edinson Cavani remains firmly up in the air with Barcelona one of a number of clubs linked with a move.

Should he move on United could move for a replacement with Calciomercato claiming that Mauro Icardi is an option being considered.

The PSG striker is currently behind star trio Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi in the striking ranks in Paris.

Transfer news live: Newcastle eye Samuel Umtiti

14:35 , Ben Burrows

Barcelona are still looking to sell with a number of players for sale.

Samuel Umtiti is one such player having fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp.

Newly-minted Newcastle are said to be lining up a move as they look to beat the drop in the Premier League.

Whether the 28-year-old is keen on a move to Tyneside remains to be seen.

Transfer news live: Kylian Mbappe won’t join Real Madrid in January

14:15 , Ben Burrows

Kylian Mbappe won’t be joining Real Madrid - yet at least.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward is out of contract in the summer and is free to talk to clubs outside of France in January.

He is widely expected to head to the Spanish capital on a free transfer but has moved to quash any talk he will move any earlier.

“No, I’m not joining Real Madrid in January,” he said. “I’m in PSG, I’m really happy and I will finish the season [here] 100 per cent.

“I’ll give everything to win the Champions League, the league and the cup and to give all of the pleasure to the fans because they deserve it.

“And I think I deserve to win something great with PSG.”

PSG play Real Madrid in the last-16.

Transfer news live: Juventus willing to let Dejan Kulusevski leave

14:08 , Ben Burrows

Juventus could be willing to let Dejan Kulusevski go in the January window.

Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich are said to be the main contenders for the 21-year-old's signature.

Reports in Italy suggest a bid in the region of £30m could be enough to get a deal for the Swedish international done.

Transfer news live: Patrik Schick linked with Premier League switch

13:57 , Ben Burrows

Euro 2020 star Patrik Schick is apparently a wanted man.

The 25-year-old starred in the summer, most notably with his wondergoal against Scotland, with a number of big clubs said to be monitoring his situation at Bayer Leverkusen.

Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham and West Ham are all reported to be interested should Leverkusen consider a sale.

(PA Wire)

Transfer news live: Newcastle chase Brazil international

13:36 , Ben Burrows

Newcastle are being linked with any number of players following their recent takeover.

Armed with money to spend Eddie Howe is looking to revamp his squad and guide them away from trouble at the foot of the Premier League.

One player they are apparently interested in bringing in is Brazil international Gabriel Barbosa.

But the Mirror report the 25-year-old striker would prefer to remain in his home country and stay with Flamengo.

Transfer news live: Tottenham turn to Weston McKennie

13:22 , Ben Burrows

Tottenham could turn to United States international Weston McKennie as they look to strengthen in January.

New manager Antonio Conte is expected to be busy in his first transfer window in charge and could look to his native Italy for new recruits.

The Express report Juventus could make the 23-year-old available so they can up their own interest in Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is also of interest to Chelsea.

Transfer news live: Man City won’t replace Ferran Torres in January

13:08 , Ben Burrows

Manchester City aren’t looking to replace Ferran Torres in January.

The 21-year-old Spain forward has joined Barcelona in a £47m deal leaving a space in Pep Guardiola’s squad.

The Times report that Guardiola will instead look to young players already at the club such as Cole Palmer to fill the void in the final third.

(EPA)

Transfer news live: Denis Zaharia to leave Borussia Monchengladbach

13:00 , Ben Burrows

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that Swiss international Denis Zakaria will leave the club when his current contract runs out in the summer.

Arsenal, Leicester and Everton among others have been credited with interest in the 25-year-old, who can play in the centre of midfield or defence.

German giants Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked.

Transfer news live: Ainsley Maitland-Niles linked with loan exit from Arsenal

12:53 , Ben Burrows

Jose Mourinho is looking to raid the Premier League for his first signing of the January window.

Arsenal and England midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is his target, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 24-year-old is keen for more regular football and could swap Arsenal for Roma to get it if Mourinho gets his wish.

Transfer news live: Ross Barkley could return to Everton

12:37 , Ben Burrows

Ross Barkley could make a surprise return to Everton in the January transfer window.

That’s according to the Daily Telegraph.

Boss Rafael Benitez is keen to add to his squad with the 28-year-old midfielder, who is out of favour at Chelsea, apparently one of his number one options.

(Getty Images)

Transfer news live: Juan Mata eyed for return to Spain

12:22 , Ben Burrows

Ralf Rangnick could shake things up at Manchester United in January with a number of outgoings.

Striker Anthony Martial has already made it clear he wants to leave in the search for more first-team football.

And Juan Mata is another who could be off with the Evening Standard reporting that Real Sociedad are keen on taking him back to Spain with just six months remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

Transfer news live: Chelsea defenders’ future up in the air

11:58 , Ben Burrows

The future of Andreas Christensen remains up in the air as one of four Chelsea defenders out of contract next summer.

Both Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are of interest to Barcelona, according to Spanish newspaper Sport.

Antonio Rudiger is wanted by Real Madrid while Thiago Silva is another who could leave for free at the end of the season.

Transfer news live: Sevilla yet to up Anthony Martial offer

11:42 , Ben Burrows

Sevilla are yet to up their offer for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial.

The Frenchman has told the club he wants to leave to try and get more first-team football with the Spanish club one of his leading suitors.

They are keen on a loan deal but, according to Mundo Deportivo, are so far unwilling to pay more than half of the 26-year-old’s wages.

United want them paid in full if any deal is to be done.

Transfer news live: Ousmane Dembele contract talks break down

11:20 , Ben Burrows

It has emerged that talks have broken down between Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele.

The 24-year-old winger’s deal at the Camp Nou runs out in summer.

The club was hoping to renew Dembele’s contract but the Frenchman appears to be edging closer to the exit.

Transfer news live: Manchester United have upper hand in Florian Wirtz hunt

10:55 , Ben Burrows

Manchester United believe they have the upper hand in the race for German wonderkid Florian Wirtz.

The Daily Star report that United believe the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim boss could give them the inside track in the chase for one of the most-wanted young players in Europe.

The 18-year-old is enjoying a fine season for Bayer Leverkusen which has caught the eye of the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Liverpool as well as United.

Leverkusen could look to cash in next summer and are said to be looking for upwards of £70million.

(EPA)

Transfer news live: Seria A duo join fight for Lucas Digne

10:33 , Ben Burrows

Inter Milan and Napoli have joined the fight to sign Everton’s out-of-favour full-back Lucas Digne, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The France international, 28, has previously been linked with Newcastle and Leicester City.

Transfer news live: Newcastle look to Kieran Trippier

10:17 , Ben Burrows

Newcastle are hoping to secure Atletico Madrid and England right-back Kieran Trippier in the January window, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Manchester United and Tottenham have also been credited with interest.

The same paper also carries the rumour that the club is also trying to sign a new forward in January following an injury to Callum Wilson.

Transfer news live: Arsenal Philippe Coutinho’s top choice

10:02 , Ben Burrows

Barcelona’s firesale could lead to a familiar name being put on the market.

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho could be set for a move back to the Premier League as Barca continue to push for sales.

Sport report that Arsenal are the Brazilian international’s preferred destination should he return to English football.

(AP)

Transfer news live: Real Madrid target Mbappe and Haaland

09:47 , Ben Burrows

Real Madrid could be set to sign not one but two of the best young players in the world.

Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to sign on a free when his contract expires at Paris Saint-Germain next summer.

But Spanish newspaper Marca report that Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund could join him as part of a mouthwatering strikeforce.

Mino Raiola recently named Real alongside Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona as possible destinations for his client.

Transfer news live: Raphinha won’t push to leave Leeds

09:32 , Ben Burrows

Raphinha is a wanted man but is not ready to push for an exit from Leeds next month.

The 25-year-old Brazil international has apparently caught the eye of both Liverpool and Bayern Munich with his performances this season.

But he looks set to remain at Elland Road until the end of the season at the least.

Transfer news live: Liverpool shortlist Bukayo Saka

09:23 , Ben Burrows

Liverpool have apparently shortlisted Bukayo Saka as a possible future signing.

The Arsenal and England winger has been in fine form this season and has reportedly caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp who could see the 20-year-old as a future replacement for the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

However, having only recently signed a new contract the Gunners are likely to be hugely reticent to let him go and would surely ask an extremely high fee if they did.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Transfer news live: Newcastle eye Georginio Wijnaldum reunion

09:16 , Ben Burrows

Newly-minted Newcastle could well be one of the biggest spenders of the January transfer window.

One new recruit could be a familiar face with Georginio Wijnaldum a potential target, according to the Daily Star.

The Dutchman was signed by the Magpies back in 2015 before going on to enjoy a hugely-successful career with Liverpool.

He left Anfield in the summer but has struggled to nail down a consistent place in Mauricio Pochettino’s team since prompting talk of a move back to England.

(Getty)

Transfer news live: Tottenham lead Franck Kessie chase

08:58 , Ben Burrows

Tottenham are apparently leading the race for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

New boss Antonio Conte is keen to put his own stamp on the Spurs squad with the Ivorian midfielder apparently a top target.

The Express report that Spurs have held talks with the 25-year-old’s camp with his contract in Italy set to expire in the summer.

Arsenal and Manchester United have also been linked.

Transfer news live: Liverpool join Ryan Gravenberch race

08:47 , Ben Burrows

Liverpool are the latest club to join the race for Ajax starlet Ryan Gravenberch.

That’s according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The 19-year-old midfielder is one of most-wanted young players in Europe with the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Barcelona all linked in recent times.

Ajax are keen to tie him down beyond his current contract that expires in 2023 but Liverpool are one of those hoping to convince him his future lies elsewhere.

Transfer news live: Arsenal told Bruno Guimaraes price

08:35 , Ben Burrows

Arsenal are looking for reinforcements as boss Mikel Arteta continues to try and shape the Gunners squad in his image.

Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is the latest name to be linked as an option to partner Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Brazilian outlet Globo report that Lyon would be looking for £38million from any prospective suitor.

Transfer news live: Dean Henderson told he won’t be allowed to leave Manchester United

08:23 , Ben Burrows

Ralf Rangnick has apparently told Dean Henderson that he won’t be allowed to leave Manchester United in January.

The England international is behind David De Gea in the goalkeeping pecking order at Old Trafford and is keen for more football.

A loan move has been mooted but the Daily Mail claim interim boss Rangnick wants to keep three keepers in his squad and won’t sanction a temporary exit.

(PA Wire)

Transfer news live: Man City to wait on new striker

08:22 , Ben Burrows

Manchester City won’t be buying a new striker in the January transfer window.

The Premier League champions have seen Ferran Torres leave for Barcelona in a £47million deal but Pep Guardiola is content to wait until the summer for any replacement.

According to ESPN, the club retain an interest in both Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Tottenham’s Harry Kane.

Transfer news live: Chelsea switch left-back targets

08:17 , Ben Burrows

Chelsea could be in the market for a new left-back in January with the news that England international Ben Chilwell is likely out for the rest of the season.

Marcos Alonso is next man up but AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez is the latest to be linked if the Blues do look to the transfer market.

The Serie A giants are reticent to lose the Frenchman, however, according to Tuttosport, which could see Chelsea look elsewhere.

Everton’s Lucas Digne is another target.

Transfer news live

08:14 , Ben Burrows

The January transfer window is set to open with Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season.

Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Ødegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined on loan from Schalke. Manchester United spent big to bring in Amad for £18m from Atalanta, while West Ham secured arguably the signing of the window by loaning Jesse Lingard from the Red Devils, leading to nine goals in 16 appearances.

This year’s mid-season window will likely see Chelsea explore possibilities at left-back and left wing-back after Ben Chilwell’s season-ending knee surgery, with Everton’s out-of-favour Lucas Digne an option. The African Cup of Nations could also impact teams, with Liverpool expected to lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita, while still keeping pace with Manchester City in the title race.

Newcastle will have their first opportunity to splash the cash under their new Saudi owners, with relegation a distinct possibility, we can expect the Magpies to be aggressive in their pursuit of fresh talent. While Antonio Conte will expect Tottenham to back him in his bid to inspire them to a top four finish.