Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea reach Carney Chukwuemeka agreement as Newcastle denied in James Maddison bid

Chelsea are closing in on two new signings as talks progress for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. Contracts for the 18-year-old Slonina have already been signed, according to reports, and it is only a matter of time until the wonderkid – who was a target for Real Madrid – is announced by Chelsea. He has signed a six-year deal and will stay in Chicago on loan this season. Cucurella meanwhile is widely reported as being on the verge of a move to Stamford Bridge, with personal terms verbally agreed, after Chelsea told Brighton they were willing to pay the £50m asking price which Manchester City baulked at.

Leicester have told Newcastle they want at least £60m for James Maddison, according to Football Insider. The England winger has been the subject of two rejected bids already while Brendan Rodgers has dismissed the idea of selling their creative fulcrum, but Maddison is reportedly keen to join the Magpies at St James’ Park, where he can expect a significant payrise.

Elsewhere Manchester United are still thought to be fighting Chelsea for Frenkie de Jong’s signature as both clubs look to pick the Dutch midfielder from Barcelona. United are ready to offer De Jong an enormous £450,000 per week salary and pay off the £17m he is owed by Barcelona in deferred wages during the pandemic, according to Sport in Spain. However, Chelsea are also now in the running and are ready to make an offer if De Jong decides to leave the Nou Camp, Sport writes, with Barca then ready to buy Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva as a replacement.

Aaron Ramsey completes move to Nice

Chelsea near signing of teenage wonderkid goalkeeper

Breaking! Chelsea reach agreement with Aston Villa for Carney Chukwuemeka

17:37 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow - who saw this coming! Chelsea and Aston Villa have confirmed that an agreement has been reached for the transfer of 18-year-old England youth international Carney Chukwuemeka.

(Getty Images)

Chelsea interested in Kyle Walker-Peters

17:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not content with raiding one South Coast club for a full-back, Chelsea are reportedly keen on Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters to bolster their right-sided options. Cesar Azpilicueta continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona and The Guardian report that Walker-Peters is seen as a player who could even compete with fellow England international Reece James at right-back.

Kyle Walker-Peters is reported to be a Chelsea targer (Getty Images)

Barcelona's Silva lining

17:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a curious summer at Barcelona, and the Catalan club are said to still be eyeing more additions despite their financial issues. The sale of a quarter of Barça Studios to socios.com for 100m euros has created some more financial wiggle room, and Joan Laporta suggested the club could yet make another signing or two before deadline day.

“It’s a long summer,” the Barcelona president said. “[The market] doesn’t finish until August 31. We have to register the new signings and hopefully we can do that before August 13 (when the Spanish season starts). Then we will see what happens. It could be that there is another signing.”

Bernardo Silva has been strongly mentioned as a player of interest, and the Daily Mail report that Barcelona could bid for the Manchester City creator, a favourite of manager Xavi.

Bernardo Silva remains a Barcelona target (Getty Images)

Cesc Fabregas impressed by Arsenal's summer business

16:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cesc Fabregas believes that Arsenal have conducted their transfer business “very well” this summer and predicted that his former club are set for an exciting season.

“I think Mikel [Arteta] is doing a good job, I think Edu is doing a fantastic job,” Fabregas told Sky Sports. “When we talk about football people, Edu is a football man.

“He has the patience and knows exactly what it takes to build a project. You cannot do it in one day; sometimes the market doesn’t allow you get the right players, sometimes you are too young to compete, as it happened at Arsenal for one or two years.

“But I think Arsenal are now mature, the young players are not so young anymore. I see a different phase; they have signed very well, they strengthened the team in certain areas they are struggling, and I am really looking to the season because it’s exciting.”

15:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Done Deal! Arthur Masuaku joins Besitkas from West Ham

15:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

West Ham have confirmed that left-sided player Arthur Masuaku has joined Besiktas on a season-long loan deal. The versatile Democratic Republic of the Congo international signed for the London club in 2016, appearing more than 100 times in the Premier League. West Ham have confirmed that the deal does include an option to buy.

We can confirm @ArthurMasuaku has joined Beşiktaş on loan.



Everyone at the Club would like to wish Arthur the best for his loan spell in Istanbul. — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 2, 2022

14:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

14:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Manchester City appear likely to miss out on Marc Cucurella, but the club are said to be in talks over an alternative Spanish left-back. David Ornstein of The Athletic reports that Sergio Gomez of Anderlecht has emerged as a strong target for the club, though notes that he is seen as a developmental player. This may mean that Manchester City still seek a new senior left-back after being unwilling to meet Brighton’s asking price for Cucurella.

Bernd Leno having Fulham medical

14:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Bernd Leno is on the verge of completing his move to Fulham after undergoing a medical. A fee of £8 million has reportedly been agreed with Arsenal, who are prepared to let the German go after the arrival of USA international Matt Turner this summer.

A number of reports suggest that the deal could be done as soon as today, with Leno likely to supplant Marek Rodak and Paulo Gazzaniga at Craven Cottage.

Bernd Leno is set to join Fulham (PA Archive)

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

14:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well, there are worse places to wind down your career. Cesc Fabregas was confirmed as a Como player last night, joining forces with Dennis Wise, the club’s chief executive, on the lake shoreline as the midfielder continues an aesthetically-pleasing close to his career after leaving Monaco.

Intriguingly, Fabregas has also invested in the Serie B club, becoming a part-owner. He’s joined on a two-year deal.

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

13:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is only a matter of days now before the start of the new Premier League season, which kicks off with Arsenal’s trip to Crystal Palace on Friday night. But it is another London club that look set to be among the busiest this week as Thomas Tuchel fine tunes his squad ahead of Chelsea’s opener against Everton.

One player who now appears certain to come in before the opening weekend is Marc Cucurella - reports suggest that Chelsea have stolen in and beaten Manchester City to the Brighton full-back’s signing.

Chelsea enter race for Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella

West Ham sign France international Viviane Asseyi from Bayern Munich

13:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

WSL side West Ham have confirmed the signing of Vivianne Asseyi from Bayern Munich. The forward was not part of the French squad at Euro 2022 but has scored 12 times for her country, and is a player of real experience and quality, and looks another shrewd addition for Paul Konchesky’s side.

12:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

12:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Disappointing news for Fulham fans - centre-half target Malang Sarr reportedly prefers a move to Monaco, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that Chelsea are in negotiations with the Ligue 1 club.

Matt Law of The Telegraph adds that he expects Sarr’s deal with Monaco to be confirmed when Chelsea secure the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton, which appears to be moving close.

AS Monaco are in negotiations with Chelsea for Malang Sarr. Ligue1, fav destination for the player despite the proposal received from Fulham - as reported in the morning. 🚨⚪️🔴 #CFC



Chelsea want their conditions to be accepted. Monaco, on it - as called by @Santi_J_FM. pic.twitter.com/2CFtrn0Tos — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

12:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

12:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

From one current Anfield favourite to a former Liverpool star, and Luis Suarez was welcomed back to Nacional this week after sealing a return to the club at which he began his career. Thousands of fans packed into Parque Central in Montevideo to welcome the Uruguayan home - and Suarez’s great mate Lionel Messi sent a message, too.

Luis Suarez was welcomed back to Nacional by thousands of fans, and received a special video message from former teammate Lionel Messi 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/TxDhmHZIxA — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 2, 2022

Diogo Jota reacts to new contract at Liverpool

12:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“Well, [I’m] quite different, I have to say,” the forward told the club’s website of how he had evolved as a player since joining the club in 2020. “I obviously played kind of a different role as well most of the time.

“It helped me grow as a player, obviously more mature now, more knowledge of the game. Everything is better, I have to say.

“We need to obviously keep improving because I think I didn’t reach my prime yet. Hopefully during the duration of my stay here I’ll do that.

“I said in my very first interview that I thought I suited the style of Jürgen and the team. I think I proved that instantly.

“Now it’s a question of developing our game, developing the intensity we play [with] because although we are doing brilliantly, there’s always one more step and that’s the step we are trying to make every time.”

Richard Jolly has the full story on a significant re-signing for Liverpool.

Diogo Jota signs new five-year Liverpool contract

Diogo Jota signs new long-term contract with Liverpool

12:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One player definitely staying at one of the “Big Six” is Diogo Jota - the Portuguese forward, currently recovering from a hamstring injury, has signed a long-term deal with Liverpool.

“Well, [I’m] really proud, I have to say,” Jota told Liverpoolfc.com after signing his new contract.

“Obviously since I arrived two years ago I established myself as an important player in this team – that’s what I wanted from the beginning.

“Now, signing a new long-term deal, it’s obviously from the club’s perspective proof of the belief in myself as a player. For me, obviously it’s really good to establish I’ll be here for a while.

“So, the beginning of a new season, let’s do it.”

(Getty Images)

Outgoings from Arsenal

11:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Like most of the big clubs, Arsenal are looking to move on a number of fringe players over the next couple of weeks. Fabrizio Romano reports that Lucas Torreira, who has spent the last two seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina, is now considering a proposal from Galatasaray, while Pablo Mari may also soon be headed for the exit.

Bernd Leno is believed to be close to joining Fulham.

Arsenal are working on the outgoings and still waiting for Lucas Torreira to decide on Galatasaray proposal, as they are ready to accept. Leno will become Fulham player soon. 🚨⚪️🔴 #AFC



Pablo Marí will be the next player to leave the club: Monza and Verona, both interested. pic.twitter.com/j10uyXDurl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

10:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

10:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Plenty of ink needed at Elland Road this morning - Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville have all put pen to paper on long-term contracts at Leeds United, with the latter pair tied up until 2026 and Gelhardt’s deal running though to 2027.

✍️ #LUFC is delighted to confirm that Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Crysencio Summerville have all signed new long-term contracts — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 2, 2022

09:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

09:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Now this would be slightly unexpected - once regarded as one of Barcelona’s most promising young stars, Riqui Puig has fallen down the pecking order under Xavi in a crowded midfield unit at the Catalan club. It seems Puig may be set for a move to MLS, with LA Galaxy reportedly close to confirming the Spaniard’s signing. Could Puig yet twinkle in the City of Stars?

Negotiations ongoing between LA Galaxy and Riqui Puig. All parties are optimistic as Barcelona are prepared to approve the deal, final details of player’s contract being discussed. 🚨⚪️ #LAGalaxy



Barcelona want guaranteed sell-on clause included in the deal. pic.twitter.com/kfs0MEm5U1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

09:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

09:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

West Ham are reportedly still keen on Eintracht Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic to replace Masuaku, but are yet to convince the Serbian to join the club. While he will be a free agent at the end of the season, Sky Sports suggest that Kostic would be content to see out his deal in Germany.

Filip Kostic could yet be a teammate of Jarrod Bowen’s at West Ham this season (AP)

09:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

09:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

News from West Ham, now, regarding the versatile Arthur Masuaku. The left-sided player, who has done his best work on the left of a back-five while in east London is now in Turkey awaiting a medical before joining Besiktas on loan. The deal is said to include an option to buy at the end of the season.

09:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

09:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s been a curious summer at Barcelona, and the Catalan club are said to still be eyeing more additions despite their financial issues. The sale of a quarter of Barça Studios to socios.com for 100m euros has created some more financial wiggle room, and Joan Laporta suggested the club could yet make another signing or two before deadline day.

“It’s a long summer,” the Barcelona president said. “[The market] doesn’t finish until August 31. We have to register the new signings and hopefully we can do that before August 13 (when the Spanish season starts). Then we will see what happens. It could be that there is another signing.”

Bernardo Silva has been strongly mentioned as a player of interest, and the Daily Mail report that Barcelona could bid for the Manchester City creator, a favourite of manager Xavi.

Barcelona could be preparing a bid for Bernardo Silva (AP)

08:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

08:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cesc Fabregas had a natter with Sky Sports yesterday about his move, and teased that he would be keen to return to the Premier League when he concludes his playing career.

“When I become a coach, I’ve always said I think the Premier League has been my league,” Fabregas explained. “It is where I enjoyed my best football, my best years, where people respect me so much. I feel really, really loved in England and it is something in the future that I would like to try.

“But let’s take things one step at a time. I am here to do well for Como, it is a beautiful project. Let’s see where we go from there.”

08:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

08:46 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Well, there are worse places to wind down your career. Cesc Fabregas was confirmed as a Como player last night, joining forces with Dennis Wise, the club’s chief executive, on the lake shoreline as the midfielder continues an aesthetically-pleasing close to his career after leaving Monaco.

Intriguingly, Fabregas has also invested in the Serie B club, becoming a part-owner. He’s joined on a two-year deal.

08:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

08:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One player certainly destined for France is Aaron Ramsey, who has joined Nice on a free. The former Arsenal midfielder’s contract at Juventus was terminated by mutual consent in July to allow the Welshman to seek a new challenge after an up-and-down loan spell at Rangers.

08:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

08:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

We are also expecting confirmation from Chelsea at some point today or tomorrow that they have secured the signature of highly rated young American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. The 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season in MLS and is set to sign a six-year deal, but will remain at Chicago Fire on loan.

And could it be a case of one goalkeeper in, one goalkeeper out? Fabrizio Romano reports that Kepa Arrizabalaga could be Naples-bound, while Malang Sarr is attracting interest from France and Fulham.

Chelsea are working on two possible departures: Malang Sarr, been told he’s in talks with Ligue1 clubs despite Fulham bid. 🔵 #CFC



There’s a meeting scheduled today between Napoli and Kepa’s agent to discuss details of loan proposal.



Both players could leave Chelsea soon. pic.twitter.com/2aJMTNnFDT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2022

08:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

08:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is only a matter of days now before the start of the new Premier League season, which kicks off with Arsenal’s trip to Crystal Palace on Friday night. But it is another London club that look set to be among the busiest this week as Thomas Tuchel fine tunes his squad ahead of Chelsea’s opener against Everton.

One player who now appears certain to come in before the opening weekend is Marc Cucurella - reports suggest that Chelsea have stolen in and beaten Manchester City to the Brighton full-back’s signing...

Chelsea enter race for Brighton wing-back Marc Cucurella

