Tragedy strikes Hagerstown baseball team on inaugural weekend of home season

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — The City of Hagerstown is mourning the loss of the stadium operations manager for the brand new minor league baseball team, the Flying Boxcars.

P.T. Schlosser died from medical complications Saturday night after the Boxcars finished their inaugural home game.

Schlosser joined the Boxcars as the Director of Stadium Operations in December. Coworkers say he was a dedicated employee and a respected colleague.

“It’s a great loss,” said David Bleckenstone, Boxcars general manager. “P.T. was just a tremendous young man, polite, respectful, hard-working and always wanted to please and our staff is really hurting for his family right now.”

The Boxcars are affiliated with the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

