Track and Field: Hornet boys and girls track take first at Whitmore Lake Invitational

The Hillsdale Hornets boys and girls track and field teams with their Whitmore Lake Invitational trophies. The team is led by head coach Clay Schiman

Junior Chloe Easterday competes in the girls 100 meter hurdles

Hillsdale Junior Peter Moore competes in the Long Jump competition

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. — The Hillsdale Hornets track and field programs headed to Whitmore Lake High School to compete against some of the best track and field athletes in the state of Michigan. The Whitmore Lake Invitational hosted more than a dozen schools in team events for both girls and boys varsity. The Hillsdale Hornets varsity boys track and field team took home first place as a team in the small school division. They won with 134.25 points. Second place was awarded to Lutheran Westland with 103 points, and third place went to Ottawa Lake-Whiteford with 89.25 points.

The Hillsdale girls track and field team took home first place with a total of 73 points. Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard took second place with 69.5 points and Hanover-Horton took third place with 68 points. Below are the results for Hillsdale's student-athletes at the Whitmore Lake Invitational. Rianna Vincent set a meet record in the high jump with a clearance of 5' 4".

Boys Results

(Place; Grade; Name; Result; School)

100 Meters - Finals

1. 10 Hunter Wilson 11.68a PR Hillsdale

6. 11 Soren Gambill 12.48a PR Hillsdale

200 Meters - Finals

6. 10 Hunter Wilson 24.70a Hillsdale

400 Meters Varsity - Finals

6. 12 Aidan Flannery 53.60a SR Hillsdale

18. 10 Bhumrapee (Tatar) Chattakarn 58.97a PR Hillsdale

800 Meters Varsity - Finals

3. 12 Jonah Richards 2:08.16a Hillsdale

11. 9 Miles Brown 2:19.51a PR Hillsdale

13. 10 Aiden Monroe 2:20.98a PR Hillsdale

1600 Meters Varsity - Finals

32. 9 Braden Lige 5:58.40a PR Hillsdale

110m Hurdles - 39" Small - Finals

1. 10 Brice VanZant 17.19a Hillsdale

5. 12 Kreyzon Philipp 19.17a PR Hillsdale

6. 11 Draydon Eckelberry 19.49a Hillsdale

300m Hurdles - 36" Varsity - Finals

4. 10 Brice VanZant 44.29a PR Hillsdale

8. 12 Kreyzon Philipp 47.73a Hillsdale

4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals

4. 11 Soren Gambill

12 Boston Hite

11 Kodi Zuver

11 Peter Moore

47.44a Hillsdale - A

4x200 Relay Varsity - Finals

5. 10 Hunter Wilson

11 Jordan Barnes

12 Sam Willes

12 Aidan Flannery

1:36.50a Hillsdale - A

4x400 Relay Varsity - Finals

3. 12 Aidan Flannery

10 Brice VanZant

11 Jordan Barnes

12 Jonah Richards

3:41.14a Hillsdale - A

Discus - 1.6kg Varsity - Finals

24. 10 Ethan Amburgey 88'03.00 PR Hillsdale

34. 10 Logan Allwardt 70'01.00 Hillsdale

35. 9 Braydon Lane 69'06.00 Hillsdale

High Jump Varsity - Finals

1. 12 Aidan Flannery 6'02.00 SR Hillsdale

3. 12 Boston Hite 5'06.00 Hillsdale

12. 11 Draydon Eckelberry 5'03.00 Hillsdale

Pole Vault Varsity - Finals

4. 10 Declan Flannery 9'06.00 SR Hillsdale

Long Jump Varsity - Finals

4. 9 Hayden Handy 19'00.75 Hillsdale

6. 11 Jordan Barnes 18'10.50 Hillsdale

14. 11 Peter Moore 17'07.50 Hillsdale

Girls Results

(Place; Grade; Name; Result; School)

100 Meters Small - Finals

3. 12 Rylie Dietz 13.94a SR Hillsdale

200 Meters Small - Finals

1. 11 Kia Charboneau 28.73a Hillsdale

7. 12 Rylie Dietz 29.78a Hillsdale

400 Meters Varsity - Finals

12. 9 Megan Kast 1:10.22a Hillsdale

800 Meters Varsity - Finals

11. 9 Chloe Stalhood 2:51.69a Hillsdale

1600 Meters Varsity - Finals

5. 9 Chloe Stalhood 5:54.89a Hillsdale

100m Hurdles - 33" Small - Finals

1. 11 Rianna Vincent 18.04a SR Hillsdale

5. 11 Cloey Easterday 19.04a Hillsdale

4x100 Relay Varsity - Finals

3. 11 Kia Charboneau

10 Annemarie Moore

11 Rianna Vincent

12 Rylie Dietz

53.33a Hillsdale - A

4x200 Relay Varsity - Finals

6. 11 Kia Charboneau

9 Megan Kast

12 Rylie Dietz

10 Annemarie Moore

1:56.90a Hillsdale - A

Discus - 1kg Varsity - Finals

12. 10 Emma Collison 69'00.50 Hillsdale

25. 10 Alyssa Reiniche 56'00.00 Hillsdale

26. 9 Meghan Mekelburg 55'11.00 Hillsdale

High Jump Varsity - Finals

1. 11 Rianna Vincent 5'04.00 PR Hillsdale

5. 9 Megan Kast 4'06.00 Hillsdale

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hornets take home first place at the Whitmore Lake Invitational