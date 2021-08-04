Track Cycling, Tokyo Olympics 2020: Jason Kenny back for men's sprint ahead of men's team pursuit finals – live updates
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jason Kenny in action in men's sprint qualifiers at 8.05am(ish)
Katy Marchant flying the flag in women's keirin at 8.10am
Italy face Denmark in men's team pursuit final at 10.06am
Team GB in row with Denmark over illegal shin tape – before Dane crashes into Briton as team pursuit dominance ends
05:35 AM
Morning
Hello and welcome to our live rolling blog from the third day of the Olympics track cycling at the Izu Velodrome in Shizuoka, Japan.
Following what was an action-packed session on Tuesday that was full of drama, intrigue and world-record beating performances, some riders will return to the boards today while others will make their first appearances at this year's Games. As you can see from the below schedule, racing gets under way at 7.30am (BST) when athletes from Australia, Canada, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Russian Olympic Committee, South Africa and Trinidad and Tobago do their men's sprint qualifying races. For those of a British persuasion, Team GB riders, Jack Carlin and Jason Kenny will be in action with the latter being the last to ride due to his status as the reigning champion.
Sticking with the theme of sprinting, the women's keirin first round heats follow over five races, featuring Briton Katy Marchant in the first race of the session. After some more men's sprint races and women's keirin repechages it will be the turn of the endurance riders to take centre stage in the men's team pursuit finals where Britain will scrap with Switzerland over who claims seventh spot, before at 10.06am Italy go up against Denmark in what should be a fiercely contested race for the title – the only gold medal race of the day.
The day's session will be rounded off by more men's sprint heats, concluding in four rounds of repechages.