Tourney Bracket Now

BEIJING (Reuters) -A Chinese national was injured by gunshot while trying to leave Ukraine, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, marking the first confirmed case of a Chinese casualty as a result of the Russian invasion. Unlike many countries, China did not tell its roughly 6,000 citizens in Ukraine to leave the country in the days leading up to last Thursday's invasion by Russia, announcing evacuation plans soon after it had begun. "A Chinese national was injured by a gunshot while evacuating on his own on March 1 Beijing nighttime," spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular daily media briefing, adding that the person was not in critical danger.