Tour de Suisse 2019, stage two results and standings: Luis Leon Sanchez takes win as Kasper Asgreen grabs lead

Luis León Sánchez wins stage two at the Tour de Suisse on what was another huge day for his Astana team

Luis León Sánchez won stage two at the Tour de Suisse on Sunday after the Astana rider escaped off the front of the peloton around 11 kilometres from the end of the 159.6km stage near Langnau im Emmental.

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) led the peloton over the line 6sec adrift of Sánchez, while Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) finished third. Sagan climbed to second overall on general classification.

Kasper Asgreen (Deceuninck-Quick Step) took the leader's yellow jersey off the shoulders of overnight leader Rohan Dennis (Bahrain-Merida) who now trails the young Dane by just 1sec.

Geraint Thomas (Ineos), meanwhile, climbed five places on general classification to eighth place, 18sec adrift of Asgreen.

The Tour de Suisse continues on Monday with the 162.3km third stage from Flamatt to Murten and concludes next Sunday in Goms.