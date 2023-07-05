Tour de France stage five live: Latest updates as race enters high mountains

Mads Pedersen (right), Wout van Aert (centre) and Victor Campenaerts are out in front on stage five - Shutterstock/Christophe Petit Tesson

02:17 PM BST

81km to go

Tadej Pogacar won a very similar stage to today’s back in 2020. Let’s hear from the 2020 and 2021 Tour de France winner:

"That was something totally crazy"



Tadej Pogačar spoke at the start about his first Tour stage win in Laruns in 2020, the finish today 🇸🇮#TDF2023 #ITVCycling pic.twitter.com/MMT8eMg5FE — ITV Cycling (@itvcycling) July 5, 2023

02:11 PM BST

83km to go

More and more sprinters are dropping out of the back of the peloton on this tough climb. The likes of Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quick Step) and Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) have all been dropped.

02:07 PM BST

84km to go

The big breakaway group has already swallowed up Pedersen and is catching up to van Aert and Campenaerts. They are 15 seconds behind the duo. The peloton is nearly three minutes behind the front of the race.

Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step) in a big breakaway group which looks dangerous - Velo/Tim de Waele

Meanwhile back in the peloton Pogacar has had a change of bikes.

02:05 PM BST

85km to go

Pedersen has been dropped right at the front by van Aert and Campenaerts with just over 10km to go on this climb up the Col de Soudet.

02:01 PM BST

87km to go

The peloton are now onto the climb as well. Meanwhile the second breakaway group is just 30 seconds behind the front trio.

01:56 PM BST

90km to go

Van Aert, Pedersen and Campenaerts have just started climbing the Col de Soudet. The climb is just over 15km in length and has an average gradient of around 7%.

01:53 PM BST

91km to go

The front trio of van Aert, Campenaerts and Pedersen currently have an advantage of around one minute 50 seconds over the second breakaway group. The peloton are a further minute and 20 seconds behind that.

Wout Van Aert, Victor Campenaerts, and Mads Pedersen out in front on stage five - AP/Daniel Cole

01:48 PM BST

95km to go

At the top of the Col de Soudet currently it is extremely foggy. According to Eurosport, the last 4km of the climb are foggy and there is visibility of about 50 metres.

01:37 PM BST

102km to go

The front three of van Aert, Pedersen and Campenaerts have an advantage of nearly a minute over the next breakaway group. The peloton are nearly three minutes now behind this trio.

01:31 PM BST

108km to go

Result of the intermediate sprint at Lanne-en-Barétous:



1. Bryan Coquard, 20 pts



2. Mads Pedersen, 17 pts



3. Wout van Aert, 15 pts



4. Victor Campenaerts, 13 pts



At 20’’



5. Remi Cavagna, 11 pts



6. Rigoberto Uran, 10 pts

01:28 PM BST

111km to go

There is group of three at the front at the moment: Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Mads Pederson (Lidl-Tek) and Victor Campenaerts (Lotto-Dstny). They have around 30 seconds back to the next breakaway group. The peloton are currently over two minutes behind the front of the race.

Wout van Aert, Mads Pedersen and Victor Campenaerts out in front - Shutterstock/Christophe Petit Tesson

01:25 PM BST

114km to go

The smaller group in the breakaway are approaching the intermediate sprint. Van Aert does not go for it but there are two other sprinters who do in the form of Bryan Coquard (Cofidis) and Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek). Pedersen looks like he might get it but it is Coquard who gets the maximum 20 points on the line.

01:22 PM BST

115km to go

The big breakaway group has been split into two as a smaller group of four has gone away. This small group includes Wout van Aert, who might be eyeing up points in the points classification in the upcoming intermediate sprint.

01:16 PM BST

122km to go

There are 32 riders in this breakaway, including Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Valentin Madouas (Groupama-FDJ), Rigoberto Uran (EF Education EasyPost), Emanuel Buchmann (Bora-Hansgrohe), Giulio Ciccone (Lidl-Trek) and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step). Some huge names and big general classification contenders in this group.

01:11 PM BST

125km to go

There is a crash in the peloton. American Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) has gone down and has landed pretty heavily, especially on his shoulder. There is also blood running down his left leg and left elbow. That looked very painful. He is back up and running but what state is he in?

American Quinn Simmons (Lidl-Trek) goes down in a crash on stage five - AFP/Marco Bertorello

01:08 PM BST

126km to go

We have just heard over the Ineos Grenadiers’ team radio that their riders have been told to wake up because there are general classification contenders in that breakaway.

01:06 PM BST

129km to go

The peloton will be concerned here as Jai Hindley (Bora-Hansgrohe) is in the breakaway and he is only 22 seconds off the current leader Adam Yates. Hindley has also a few team-mates in this breakaway so this is a dangerous move. Will Yates’ team UAE Team Emirates react quickly? They certainly need to.

01:03 PM BST

131km to go

There is a big group that has broken away from the main peloton. A group that includes Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-Quick Step). Will this group manage to break away? There are a lot of quality riders in this current breakaway.

12:56 PM BST

137km to go

Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) has been dropped off the back of the peloton but he is surrounded by a number of team-mates.

12:55 PM BST

139km to go

Tadej Pogacar casued a few moments of concern for the other general classification contenders as he broke away from the main peloton in a fairly sizeable group but the peloton is back together again. There are a lot of attacks early doors.

12:49 PM BST

141km to go

No sooner had that select group caught Latour has the peloton now caught that group as well. It is difficult for a breakaway to get away at the moment.

12:48 PM BST

142km to go

Pierre Latour has been caught by a small group that has broken away from the front of the peloton. That group includes Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal Quick-Step).

12:44 PM BST

147km to go

Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) has attacked off the front of the peloton alongside Alberto Bettiol (EF-Education EasyPost). Pieree Latour is still out in the lead at the front. Concerns already for Soudal-Quick Step’s sprinter Fabio Jakobsen, who has been dropped. Remember he was one of many riders who crashed in the final stages of yesterday’s stage. His team-mate and main lead-out man Michael Morkov is there to help him through on what is going to be a long day for the Dutchman.

Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal-Quick Step) dropped early on by the peloton - AP/Daniel Cole

12:37 PM BST

152km to go

The nerves will have calmed down in the Lidl-Trek team as Skjelmose is back in the peloton and looks unhurt.

12:35 PM BST

153km to go

There is a crash in the peloton. Danish rider Mattias Skjelmose of Lidl-Trek, who is a top 10 contender in the general classification, has gone down. Skjelmose won the Tour de Suisse recently.

12:33 PM BST

155km to go

Neilson Powless (EF-Education EasyPost) again attacks off the front but is followed by a number of riders. Latour is still out in front but he has just a handful of secons over the peloton.

12:29 PM BST

158km to go

TotalEnergies’ Pierre Latour has attacked but as of yet no-one has joined him. He is on his own at the moment and it is not a big gap yet.

TotalEnergies' Pierre Latour out in front but not far ahead of the peloton - AFP/Thomas Samson

12:27 PM BST

160km to go

From the outset the man who currently leads the king of the mountains classification, Neilson Powless, is right at the front. Speaking ahead of the stage, he was speaking about the number of points available today in that classification.

12:24 PM BST

Flag drops

The flag has dropped and stage five is underway. As expected moves straight away off the front of the peloton.

Today's fifth stage takes us into the Pyrenees

12:22 PM BST

Big stage in the Pyrenees

The 2023 Tour de France is going to explode today with a huge amount of climbing on stage five in the Pyrenees. Let’s see what the Eurosport team are thinking ahead of an exciting day:

In today's instalment of The Breakaway team bus, @AdamBlythe89 talks tactics with @INEOSGrenadiers on what could be a BIG day for @tompidcock 🗣#TDF2023 pic.twitter.com/ZVcgDshQuN — Eurosport (@eurosport) July 5, 2023

12:20 PM BST

State of play

Here is a reminder of the state of play going into stage five:

Tour de France 2023: General classification leaders

Tour de France 2023: Points, mountains and youth leaders

12:18 PM BST

Non-starters

There are two riders in the peloton who have abandoned the race following crashes yesterday: Luis León Sánchez (Astana Qazaqstan) and Jacopo Guarnieri (Lotto-Dstny). They both broke a collarbone in the closing stages yesterday. Guarnieri also has broken ribs.

12:14 PM BST

Into the Pyrenees we go

It was a slow burner on stage four yesterday. Most of the stage was fairly quiet until we reached the final few kilometres when it exploded into life as they entered onto the Paul Armagnac motor racing circuit in Nogaro, where chaos ensued. Alpecin-Deceuninck’s Jasper Philipsen won for a second day in succession and four sprints in a row dating back into last year’s Tour. Philipsen finished ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Dstny) and Phil Bauhaus (Bahrain-Victorious). Chasing a record-breaking 35th stage win, Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) finished fifth.

Jasper Philipsen just edges out Caleb Ewan on the lien to win stage four - AFP/Marco Bertorello

A number of riders went down in the closing stages yeesterday including Soudal-Quick Step’s Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen as well as one of Cavendish’s key team-mates Luis León Sánchez, who is out of the Tour with a suspected broken collarbone. The sprinters will likely have to wait for their next opportunity of a stage win until Friday when stage seven finishes in Bordeaux.

Yesterday was all about the sprinters. Today’s stage is all about climbing as we head into the Pyrenees. This stage is very similar to stage nine in 2020, when a certain Tadej Pogacar won his first stage at the Tour. Stage five begins in Pau and ends in Laruns after 163km of riding, including a 15.2km climb to the top of the Col de Soudet. There is plenty of climbing for the riders today. UAE Team Emirates’ Adam Yates retains the leader’s yellow jersey. He is six seconds ahead of his twin brother Simon and two-time winner Tadej Pogacar.

A great day in store!

