Tour de France stage one live: Latest updates as race starts in Bilbao

Who will win stage one?

Today’s opening stage will be an exciting one and who knows who will win it! Who does Eurosport’s Adam Blythe think will take yellow after today’s opening stage?

How many stages can van Aert win this year?

One man who is always at the centre of the action is Jonas Vingegaard’s team-mate Wout van Aert. A man who can seemingly do everything, he will be targeting stage victories as well as helping Vingegaard win the Tour. Let’s hear from the Belgian rider:

Roll-out begins

The 2023 Tour de France is officially underway with the neutralised roll-out from the centre of Bilbao, in the shadow of Athletic Bilbao’s stadium San Mamés. Kilometre zero comes up in around 25 minutes when the racing gets underway.

Stage one profile

Here is a closer look at what this first stage looks like. A tough opening stage that we do not normally see which should produce an exciting first day at the 2023 Tour.

Pogacar wants his crown back

After winning the Tour back-to-back in 2020 and 2021, Team UAE Emirates’ Tadej Pogacar is seeking revenge on Vingegaard. Here are the thoughts of the Slovenian ahead of the start:

Head-to-head for the maillot jaune

It looks set to be another head-to-head battle like last year for the top spot on the podium between Jonas Vingegaard and Tadej Pogacar. Vingegaard beat Pogacar to the maillot jaune last year and will be hoping to defend the jersey this year. First, let’s hear from Jumbo-Visma’s Vingegaard:

The 2023 Tour de France is here!

The 110th Tour de France gets underway today with a 182km hilly stage starting and finishing in Bilbao. It is the second time The Grand Départ has taken place in the Basque Country before after previously starting in the autonomous region in 1992.

The 2023 Tour looks set to be a straight fight between Slovenia’s Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates) and Denamark’s defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma). You would imagine that Pogacar will be motivated by being beaten by Vingegaard a year ago. However the Dane comes into the Tour in good form after comfortably winning the Critérium du Dauphiné, which is seen as a warm-up for the Tour.

It has not been plain sailing for the 2020 and 2021 winner Pogacar; he injured his wrist during Liège–Bastogne–Liège which meant he was off the road for five weeks. This has led to UAE Team Emirates naming co-leaders as Britain’s Adam Yates will hold that status alongside Pogacar. The question is this; will Pogacar be fresh or is the injury going to hold him back as we progress through the three weeks? Vingegaard goes in as the slight favourite, but count Pogacar out at your peril.

One of the biggest storylines going into the Tour is Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan), who is currently level with Eddy Merckx on 34 stage wins at the Tour. This is Cavendish’s 14th and last Tour after he announced at the Giro d’Italia that he will retire at the end of this season. He will have to wait a few days though until he gets his first opporunity at a sprint finish. The likes of Fabio Jakobsen (Soudal Quick-Step), Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) will be hoping to beat Cavendish.

This opening stage looks set to be a very intriguing one. There are 3,300 metres of vertical gain, including a spiky climb 10km from the finish with an average gradient of 10% over 2km. We are set for a fascinating stage to get us underway as we never usually see an opening stage like this one. Get ready for a bang on stage one!

