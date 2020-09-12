Tour de France 2020, stage 14 — live updates

- The verdict: Bernal falters — should Thomas be in Ineos team?
- Full results and standings after Daniel Martínez wins stage
- Rules of the road: our guide to how the Tour de France works
- How to watch on TV and follow online with Telegraph Sport
- How much will the teams and riders earn in prize money?
- Full details of teams and remaining riders at the Tour
10:30 AM
Morning
And welcome to our live rolling blog from stage 14 at the 107th edition of the Tour de France, the 197km run from Clermont-Ferrand to Lyon. Before we have a look at today's stage, let's have a recap of what happened yesterday. First up, here's Tom Cary's verdict from what was a thoroughly entertaining stage through the Massif Central. . .
As Egan Bernal was labouring up the Pas de Peyrol and its devilish 15 per cent ramps, 700 miles away down in Italy, Geraint Thomas, the man Ineos surprisingly left at home, was finishing second on the Queen stage of Tirreno-Adriatico. Thomas, who came home 35secs behind stage winner and new race leader Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) on the Sassotetto summit finish, sits third overall after five stages of that race. The Welshman declared afterwards that he was “pretty happy” with his form, and was “feeling good”.
It begs the question: what could Thomas have done here? Should Ineos have brought him to the Tour?
Meanwhile, our colleagues at The Cycling Podcast published their latest episode on Friday night. While we are waiting for today's stage to get under way, why don't you give it a listen?
Join Richard Moore, Lionel Birnie and François Thomazeau in Clermont-Ferrand as they recap stage 13 of the Tour de France.
It was an aggressive stage from the gun and turned into a twin battle for the stage and the overall classification.
The race for the stage win was fascinating with EF Pro Cycling and Bora-Hansgrohe going head-to-head on the final climb before Dani Martinez got the better of Lennard Kamna and Max Schachmann.
Behind, Tadej Pogacar instigated hostilities again and was marked by Primoz Roglic, who put Egan Bernal on the defensive. We discuss what this means for the overall battle as the race heads towards the Alps.