Tour de France 2019: When is stage 11, what TV channel is it on and what does the profile look like?

The Tour de France continues on Wednesday with the 11th stage from Albi to Toulouse - REUTERS

When is stage 11 of the Tour de France?

Stage 11 of the Tour de France is on Wednesday July 17, 2019.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

What time does the stage start?

The 11th stage at the Tour de France, the 167km run from Albi to Toulouse, gets under way at 12.45pm (BST).

What time will Wednesday's stage end?

Anytime between 4.22 and 4.43pm, according to the scheduled timings on the Tour de France's official website. These timings, by the way, are based on fastest and slowest estimated average speeds.

And when does the race finish?

The second grand tour of the season concludes on Sunday July 28 with the 128km stage from Rambouillet to Paris Champs-Élysées.

What TV channel can I watch the race on?

Eurosport, ITV4 and S4C will be broadcasting every stage live each day – click here for full stage-by-stage details of broadcast times – while Telegraph Sport will provide live blogs to keep you up to speed with the latest news. Bookmark this page for all of Wednesday's action.

And what time is the live coverage?

Stage 11: Albi to Toulouse, 167km

Telegraph Sport liveblog: From 12.30pm

Live TV details: Eurosport1 12.15-5pm, ITV4 12.15-5pm, S4C 2pm-conclusion





What does the stage profile look like?