Toulouse edge Leinster in Champions Cup final thriller

France full-back Thomas Ramos took over the kicking duties when he came on as a replacement [Getty Images]

Investec Champions Cup: Leinster v Toulouse

Leinster: (6) 15

Try: Van der Flier Pens: R Byrne 4, Frawley Cons: Frawley

Toulouse: (9) 15

Try: Lebel Pens: Kinghorn 4, Ramos 4 Cons: Ramos

* Toulouse win 31-22 after extra time

Toulouse's Thomas Ramos kicked three extra-time penalties to help edge out Leinster in a pulsating Investec Champions Cup final at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Wing Matthis Lebel scored the first try in extra time for the French side, before team-mate Richie Arnold was sent off for a dangerous clearout at a ruck.

Leinster took advantage and scored through Josh van der Flier, but Ramos sealed Toulouse's sixth Champions Cup crown with two penalties in the second half of extra time.

Replacement Ciaran Frawley could have won the game for the Irish province in normal time, but dragged a last-minute drop-goal wide.

The result means Leinster have now lost three Champions Cup finals in a row, after back-to-back defeats by La Rochelle.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Leinster: Keenan; Larmour, Henshaw, Osborne, Lowe; R Byrne, Gibson-Park; Porter, Sheehan, Furlong, McCarthy, Jenkins, Baird, Connors, Doris (capt).

Replacements: Kelleher, Healy, Ala'alatoa, Ryan, Conan, McGrath, Frawley, Van der Flier.

Sin-bin: Lowe (81)

Toulouse: Kinghorn; Mallia, Costes, Ahki, Lebel; Ntamack, Dupont (capt); Baille, Mauvaka, Aldegheri, Flament, Meafou, Willis, Cros, Roumat.

Replacements: Marchand, Neti, Merkler, Arnold, Brennan, Graou, Chocobares, Ramos.

Sent off: Arnold (89)

Referee: Matthew Carley (Eng)