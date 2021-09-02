Touchdowns for equality: Pac-12, Pacific Premier Bank to raise money for social justice organizations on touchdowns scored this football season

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 football opens the 2021 college football campaign with a full slate of games, with all 12 schools in action during week one. The action gets started with No. 24 Utah versus Weber State at 4:30 p.m. PT / 5:30 p.m. MT and No. 25 Arizona State against Southern Utah at 7:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. MT, both on Thursday, Sept. 2 and airing live on Pac-12 Network. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.