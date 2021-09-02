Touchdowns for equality: Pac-12, Pacific Premier Bank to raise money for social justice organizations on touchdowns scored this football season
For every touchdown scored during the 2021-22 Pac-12 football season, Pacific Premier Bank will be donating $100 to organizations focused on social injustice.